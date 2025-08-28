Cycling: Jay Vine won the sixth stage of the Vuelta a España. The Australian emerged victorious from a strong breakaway and, following yesterday's victory in the team time trial, celebrated his second consecutive victory.

Vine wins confidently as a breakaway rider

The day’s victory goes to Jay Vine (UAE – XRG). The Australian confidently won the 170,3-kilometer mountain stage from Olot to Pal, Andorra, as a breakaway rider. Even before the final climb, he was able to make the difference and break away from his teammates. But today's runner-up also has cause to celebrate: Torstein Træen (Bahrain – Victorious) from Norway takes over with a lead of 31 seconds over the Frenchman Bruno Armirail (Decathlon Ag2r La Mondiale) the lead in the overall ranking.







Ayuso, Gaudu and Landa lose time

The question of the captaincy in the UAE – XRG team was automatically resolved today. Joao almeida was significantly stronger than his teammate Juan Ayuso. The Portuguese is now the sole captain of his team. The Spaniard, on the other hand, suffered another bitter defeat after his setback at the Giro d'Italia. david gaudu (Groupama – FDJ), who won a stage a few days ago and took the red jersey, lost time, as did Mikel Landa (Soudal - Quick Step).

| Jay Vine en de Vuelta vormen a good huwelijk. The Australian is the first to arrive in Pal and win the Vuelta stage! #LaVuelta25 Stream shows on HBO Max pic.twitter.com/jhYk7VtACS



