Cycling: Team UAE – XRG won the team time trial at the Vuelta a España. On the fifth stage, the team led by Joao Almeida and Juan Ayuso was eight seconds faster than Visma – Lease a Bike.

Vingegaard gets red back

The 24,1-kilometer team time trial in Figueres goes to UAE – XRG The quartet of Joao Almeida, Juan Ayuso, Felix Großschartner and Mikkel Bjerg was eight seconds faster than Visma – Lease a Bike Jonas Vingegaard. The men from Lidl – Trek, who were in the hot seat for a long time but then had to vacate their spot. Jonas Vingegaard now leads the overall standings by eight seconds over the UAE duo Almeida/Ayuso.







Now come the mountains

After today's team time trial, the focus of the Vuelta a España tomorrow and the day after will be on the climbers. On the way to Pal, Andorra, and Huesca La Magia, the overall classification will take on a new shape. Then Jonas Vingegaard will have to show if he can hold off the UAE duo of Joao Almeida and Juan Ayuso. We can also look forward to Frenchman David Gaudu, who lost 24 seconds today but was able to limit the damage in the team time trial.