Vuelta a Espana #4: Ben Turner wins on French soil

Cycling: Ben Turner won the fourth stage of the Vuelta a España. The Briton prevailed in a bunch sprint on the slightly uphill finish straight. The new wearer of the red jersey is Frenchman David Gaudu.

Ben Turner defeats Jasper Philipsen

As expected, the fourth stage of the Vuelta a España was decided in a bunch sprint. After 206,7 kilometers from Susa to Voiron, however, something surprising happened. Ben Turner (Ineos Grenadiers) took the lead. On French soil, the Briton left the top favorite Jasper Phillipsen (Alpecin – Deceuninck) and his teammates Edward Planckaert (Alpecin – Deceuninck) from Belgium. The three climbs at the beginning of the stage – the Puerto Exilles, the Col de Montgenèvre, and the Col du Lautaret – were no problem for the fast riders. The breakaway riders were checked and brought back early.

Gaudu takes the red jersey from Vingegaard

The new wearer of the red jersey is david gaudu (Groupama – FDJ). The Frenchman receives the jersey from jonas vingegaard (Visma – Lease a Bike). The Dane, who finished at the same time, deliberately dropped back a few positions in the peloton to temporarily relinquish the overall lead. In doing so, he gave Gaudu a very special moment here on home soil. Tomorrow, a 24,1-kilometer team time trial awaits the pros. The overall standings are likely to be shaken up once again in Figueres. Two tough mountain stages are scheduled for Thursday and Friday. By then, we'll know who can win the 2025 Vuelta a España—and who can't.

