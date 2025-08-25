Cycling: David Gaudu won the third stage of the Vuelta a España. The Frenchman defeated the Dane Mads Pedersen in an uphill sprint.

Gaudu surprises Pedersen

He already indicated yesterday that he was in good form. Today he crowned his good form with the day's victory. david gaudu (Groupama – FDJ) won the third stage of the Vuelta a Espana in an uphill sprint ahead of Mads pedersen (Lidl – Trek). In the Rollerberg, after 134,6 kilometers from San Maurizio Canavese to Ceres, some gaps appeared in the peloton. However, the overall leader remains today's third-place finisher. jonas vingegaard (Visma – Lease a Bike), who won yesterday.







No chance for the escape group

Four riders broke away from the main field relatively soon after the starting gun. But the American Sean Quinn (EF Education – EasyPost), the Austrian Patrick Gamper (Jayco AlUla), the Italian Alessandro Verre (Arkéa – B&B Hotels) and the Belgian Luca VanBoven (Intermarché – Wanty) never had a realistic chance of winning the stage. Their escape was ended well over 20 kilometers from the finish. At least Verre can celebrate more mountain points. He defended the white jersey with the blue dots and will wear it again tomorrow.