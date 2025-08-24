Cyclingroad cyclingBack to Spain

Vuelta a Espana #2: Vingegaard takes command

Cycling: Jonas Vingegaard won the second stage of the Vuelta a España, taking the red jersey. The Dane won the first small mountain finish ahead of Italian Giulio Ciccone.

Vingegaard shows his explosiveness

He already showed us at the Tour de France that he has become significantly more explosive. Today he won jonas vingegaard (Visma – Lease a Bike) won the uphill sprint after 159,5 kilometers in Limone Piemonte. The Dane narrowly beat Julius Ciccone (Lidl – Trek) from Italy. Third place goes to the Frenchman david gaudu (Groupama – FDJ). Prior to this, numerous professionals crashed on the wet track. Vingegaard's teammate Axel Zingle (Visma – Lease a Bike) even had to abandon the race due to injury. The Dane himself takes the lead in the overall standings with today's stage win and will therefore wear the red jersey tomorrow.

