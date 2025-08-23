Cycling: Jasper Philipsen won the opening stage of the Vuelta a España. The Belgian confidently won the first stage of the final Grand Tour of the year in a bunch sprint and will therefore wear the red jersey at the start tomorrow.

Philipsen wears red after yellow

With his victory in the mass sprint after 186,7 kilometers from Torino-Reggia di Venaria to Novara, Jasper Phillipsen (Alpecin – Deceuninck) is delighted to receive the red jersey. The Belgian had already taken the overall lead on the opening stage of the Tour de France, but tragically crashed during the intermediate sprint on the third stage and was eliminated early. Now, arguably the fastest sprinter in the world has recovered – and comfortably won the opening race in Spain. Behind him raced the Briton Ethan Vernon (Israel – Premier Tech) and the Venezuelan Orluis Aular (Movistar) in second and third place.







Vuelta a Espana 2025: What is possible for Buchmann?

The 80th Vuelta a España continues tomorrow in Alba. The first mountain finish awaits the pros on the second day in Limone Piemonte. The favorites for the overall victory, alongside the Dane jonas vingegaard (Visma – Lease a Bike) the Portuguese Joao almeida (UAE – XRG), the Italian Julius Ciccone (Lidl – Trek), the Australian Jay Hindley (RB – Bora – hansgrohe), the Spaniard Mikel Landa (Soudal – Quick-Step), the Colombian Egan Bernal (Ineos Grenadiers), the Italian Antonio Tiberi (Bahrain – Victorious), the Australian Ben O'Connor (Jayco AlUla) and the Austrian Felix Gall (Decathlon Ag2r La Mondiale). Germany's hopes in the mountains rest on Emmanuel Buchman (Cofidis).

