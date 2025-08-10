Cycling: Brandon McNulty finally clinched the overall victory on the final day of the Tour de Pologne. The American confidently won the final time trial, taking the yellow jersey.

McNulty scores a double blow

There were no surprises on the final day of the Tour of Poland. Victory for Brandon McNulty (UAE – XRG). The American prevailed in the 12,5-kilometer time trial in Wieliczka, securing not only the stage victory but also the overall victory. McNulty won the battle against the clock with a lead of 12 and 15 seconds, respectively, over Lorenzo Milesi (Movistar) and Matteo Sobrero (RB – Bora – hansgrohe).







Langellotti misses the small miracle

Yesterday's stage winner Victor Langellotti (Ineos Grenadiers) missed a small miracle. In the time trial, the Monegasque rider in the yellow jersey performed stronger than expected, finishing 21st, but it wasn't enough for the big coup. He not only had to relinquish the overall lead on the final day, but also slipped off the podium. Brandon McNulty (UAE – XRG) the Italians are on the podium Antonio Tiberi (Bahrain – Victorious) and Matteo Sobrero (RB – Bora – hansgrohe). The Swiss Jan Christen (UAE – XRG) finished the Tour de Pologne in a strong fourth place.