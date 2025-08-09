Cycling: Victor Langellotti has won the sixth stage of the Tour de Pologne. The Monegasque won the difficult stage from a very depleted peloton, ahead of American Brandon McNulty. In doing so, he makes cycling history.

Langellotti sprints 500 m to victory

Unbelievable: With an impressive final sprint, Victor Langellotti (Ineos Grenadiers) secured the sixth stage of the Tour de Pologne over 147,5 kilometers from Bukowina Resort to Bukowina Tatrzańska. The Monegasque rider took off with about 500 meters to go – with an almost hopeless gap to the previous leader. Brandon McNulty (UAE – XRG) – and thus achieved his first victory at the WorldTour level. He thus makes history for his country, as no Monegasque has ever won a WorldTour race. He now leads the overall standings and could even challenge for the overall victory. Tomorrow, however, the Tour of Poland concludes with a time trial. However, McNulty is only a few seconds behind.







UAE – XRG vs Bahrain – Victorious

As the last climb to the Ściana Bukovina bike park took place, the peloton broke up into many small groups. Leader Paul Lapeira (Decathlon AG2R La Mondiale) was unable to keep up with the pace 15 kilometers from the finish. Following this, the UAE – XRG and Bahrain – Victorious teams launched constant attacks, but they neutralized each other so that the first group repeatedly converged. In the end, Brandon McNulty (UAE – XRG) only managed to break away in the final kilometer. Completely unexpectedly, only Victor Langellotti (Ineos Grenadiers) to catch up and even overtake the American.