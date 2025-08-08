Cycling: Matthew Brennan won the fifth stage of the Tour of Poland. His team, Visma – Lease a Bike, celebrated its 25th victory of the season. Eight of those wins went to the young Brit. Paul Lapeira remains in the yellow jersey.

Brennan wins convincingly in Zakopane

Today it worked: Matthew Brennan (Visma – Lease a Bike) has won the fifth stage of the Tour de Pologne. After 206,1 kilometers from Katowice to Zakopane, the Briton was able to beat his compatriot Ben Turner (Ineos Grenadiers) successfully prevailed in the slight uphill sprint. The Frenchman remains in the yellow jersey Paul Lapeira (Decathlon Ag2r La Mondiale) on the way.







Christen and Bettiol look at each other

With the Australian Jensen Plowright (Alpecin – Deceuninck) and the Dutchman Huub Artz (Intermarché – Wanty) the last remaining escapees were caught around twelve kilometers from the finish. Then there were attacks on the final climb, including from Daniel Felipe Martinez (RB – Bora – hansgrohe) and Jan Christen (UAE – XRG). However, the Swiss was only able to pull away in the downhill, together with the Italian Alberto Bettiol (XDS – Astana). Despite a lead of almost 20 seconds at one point, they ultimately couldn't decide the stage victory. Because they couldn't agree on the best time, the depleted peloton was able to close the gap again.