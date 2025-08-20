Cycling: Sören Waerenskjold won the prologue of the Deutschland Tour. The Norwegian was the fastest man in the race against the clock on the 3,1-kilometer course in Essen.

Waerenskjold wins ahead of Watson

The prologue in Essen starts at full speed after 3,1 kilometers Soren Waerenskjold (Uno-X Mobility). The Norwegian has started the Deutschland Tour samuel watson (Israel – Premier Tech) from Great Britain and Mark Haller (Tudor) from Austria, by 52 hundredths of a second and 1,79 seconds, respectively. Waerenskjold will therefore start tomorrow wearing the overall leader's jersey. The best German today was 5,34 seconds behind. Marius Mayrhofer (Tudor) ranked 14th.







Who will win the 40th Deutschland Tour?

The 40th edition of the Deutschland Tour ends on Sunday in Magdeburg. Before the final stage starts in Halle, the peloton will travel via Herford, Arnsberg, and Kassel. The Deutschland Tour remains true to its format of recent years. There are no real mountain stages, but instead numerous sections with a classic character. Several well-known riders have made their way to Germany. In addition to the new German Tour star, Florian Lipowitz (RB – Bora – hansgrohe) are the Belgian wout van aert (Visma – Lease a Bike), the Italian jonathan milan (Lidl – Trek), the Australian Caden Groves (Alpecin – Deceuninck) and the Swiss Jan Christen (UAE – XRG) at the start.