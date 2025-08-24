Cycling: Matthew Brennan has won the fourth and final stage of the 2025 Tour of Deutschland. The Briton won the bunch sprint in Magdeburg ahead of Sören Waerenskjold. However, the Norwegian can celebrate the overall victory.

Brennan completes the perfect preparatory work

After having already won the first stage of the Deutschland Tour in Herford, Matthew Brennan (Visma – Lease a Bike) can also celebrate today in Magdeburg. While it was very close a few days ago, no one doubted the Brit's victory when he crossed the finish line today. Perfectly dressed by his teammate wout van aert (Visma – Lease a Bike) Brennan won comfortably ahead of Soren Waerenskjold (Uno-X Mobility) from Norway and jonathan milan (Lidl – Trek) from Italy. Waerenskjold can celebrate his overall victory despite finishing second. Two German riders also made it into the top ten today. Henri Uhlig (Alpecin – Deceuninck) sprinted to seventh place, Marius Mayrhofer (Tudor) in eighth place.







