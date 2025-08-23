Cycling: Sören Waerenskjold won the third stage of the Deutschland Tour. The Norwegian was declared the winner after Dutchman Danny van Poppel was eliminated.

Waerenskjold extends his lead

Nachdem Danny van Poppel (RB – Bora – hansgrohe) had left his line several times while in the lead, it was almost to be expected that this would have repercussions. And so it did. The Dutch champion was relegated to 33rd place and Soren Waerenskjold (Uno-X Mobility) was named the stage winner. Today's stage took the pros over 175,7 kilometers from Arnsberg to Kassel. With his stage win, Waerenskjold further extended his lead in the overall standings. He now leads the Colombian by ten seconds. Jonathan Narvaez (UAE – XRG) leads the rankings. Tomorrow, the 40th edition of the Deutschland Tour concludes after five days in Magdeburg. A bunch sprint is expected.







The bad boy of the bunch sprints, Danny van Poppel was relegated in Germany after sprinting all over the road and moving (twice) on Brennan. He collects them yellow cards like pokemons. The victory went to Soren Waerenskjold. #yourtour pic.twitter.com/A7XkVfWyqa - Mihai Simion (@ faustocoppi60) August 23, 2025