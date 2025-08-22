Cycling: Jhonatan Narváez won the second stage of the Deutschland Tour. In Arnsberg, he defeated Riley Sheehan and Sören Waerenskjold in a sprint for the stage victory.

Narváez overtakes the jubilant Sheehan

After 190,3 kilometers from Herford to Arnsberg, Riley Sheehan (Israel – Premier Tech) that he had won the second stage of the Deutschland Tour – but he was wrong. As the American crossed the finish line jubilantly, Jonathan Narvaez (UAE – XRG) his front wheel finally got past him. The Ecuadorian celebrated his 15th professional victory and almost took the overall lead. The leader Soren Waerenskjold (Uno-X Mobility) also received a time bonus as the third-place finisher on the day, so he can keep his jersey. The Norwegian now leads by one second over Narváez. Only on the final climb did the trio break away from the main field, allowing them to decide the victory between themselves.







What is the best location for the Vuelta in Alemania to mark it? Riley Sheehan (Israel) celebrated in the 2ª stage of the #yourtour… pero Jhonatan Narváez lo rebasa en la línea y se queda con su triunfo Lo vivimos en @StreamMaxES. #LaCasaDelCiclismo pic.twitter.com/93RY9hXIt1



