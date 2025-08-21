Cycling: Matthew Brennan won the first stage of the 40th Tour of Deutschland. The Briton defeated Italian Jonathan Milan in a photo finish.

Brennan wins narrowly ahead of Milan

By millimeters Matthew Brennan (Visma – Lease a Bike) won the first stage of the Deutschland Tour. After 202,6 kilometers from Essen to Herford, the Briton somewhat surprisingly defeated the Italian jonathan milan (Lidl – Trek) in a photo finish. Third place goes to Danny van Poppel (RB – Bora – hansgrohe) from the Netherlands, who also takes the overall lead.







Heidemann conquers the mountain jersey

The leading group of the day consisted of three Germans and one American. Andrew August (Ineos Grenadiers), Vincent Dorn (BikeAid), Miguel Heideman (REMBE | rad-net) and Jon Knolle (REMBE | rad-net) were kept on a tight leash early on and had no chance of winning the stage. Heidemann can still consider the day a success, however, as he won two mountain classifications and will therefore start tomorrow in the mountain jersey. Tomorrow's stage covers 190,3 kilometers from Herford to Arnsberg.