Cycling: Rory Townsend has won the Cyclassics Hamburg. The Irish champion emerged as the only remaining breakaway rider to beat the peloton, thus celebrating his greatest success.

Townsend wins the 28th Cyclassics Hamburg

The winner of the 28th Cyclassics Hamburg is an outlier! Rory Townsend (Q36.5) was the only remaining escapee to cross the finish line in a true thriller, escaping the onrushing field. The Irish champion was initially part of a quartet, later a trio, in the 207,4-kilometer one-day race from Buxtehude to Hamburg. With the Swiss John Jacobs (Groupama – FDJ) and the Portuguese Nelson Oliveira (Movistar), he entered the final 1.000 meters with a lead of around ten seconds. While his companions were being overtaken by the onrushing sprinters, he narrowly escaped the finish line. With this, the 30-year-old celebrated his first victory at World Tour level and thus the greatest success of his career.

