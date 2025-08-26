Test / E-MTB: The Pivot Shuttle AM ​​was considered by many to be one of the best e-mountain bikes of its time and can still compete with the top bikes on the market today. Expectations for the now-introduced second generation were correspondingly high. With the new Bosch Smart System, 800 Wh battery, and revised details, the all-mountain specialist from Arizona is preparing to raise the bar again. We tested it in detail to see whether it succeeds and whether the new Shuttle AM ​​can fill the impressive footsteps of its predecessor.

In Pivot's extensive portfolio, the Shuttle AM ​​is the "one-size-fits-all" bike. With 160 mm of travel at the front and 150 mm at the rear, it sits in the sweet spot of the modern all-mountain segment—a range that has proven to be an ideal compromise for e-MTBs for touring, technical trails, and even bike park use. It's a generalist in the best sense of the word, but, as our test shows, it can't deny a clear inclination toward sporty downhill riding.







The frame in detail

At the heart of the Shuttle AM ​​is a sophisticated carbon frame. The higher-end Pro and Team models also feature a carbon fiber rear triangle, while the entry-level "Ride" model features an aluminum rear triangle. Regardless of the variant, the frame impresses with excellent workmanship and paint quality. Even after intensive test rides on rocky terrain, no paint chips were observed – a testament to its robustness.

Pivot has thought of comprehensive protection in all relevant areas: In addition to the obligatory chainstay, the seatstay, the underside of the down tube, and even the sensitive area between the rocker arms of the rear triangle are all covered with generous protectors. This not only prevents scratches but also protects the carbon frame from damage caused by stones that might stray into this area while riding.

Thoughtful details and a small fly in the ointment

The cable routing is a blessing for any mechanic. Pivot has abandoned the controversial trend of routing cables and hoses through the headset. Instead, they use classic, elegantly integrated ports on the head tube. A new dual-port design even allows two cables to be routed through the same port, simplifying routing and ensuring a clean look.







Another thoughtful detail is the redesigned charging port cover. Instead of Bosch's standard rubber cap, Pivot has developed its own solution with a magnetic closure and double seal, which underscores the bike's premium credentials and is seamlessly integrated into the frame. This cover can also be completely removed to make room for the optional PowerMore 250 Range Extender.

One point to consider is the 800 Wh battery, which is permanently integrated into the down tube. It cannot be removed for charging. This design saves weight and increases frame rigidity, but requires a charging option directly at the bike's storage location.







A special feature of Pivot is the Super Boost Plus rear triangle with an overhang of 157 mm. The downside: The selection of compatible hubs and wheels is more limited, which should be considered if you experience a wheel failure while on vacation or want a second set of wheels.

Geometry and adaptability

Pivot has carefully modernized the geometry of the Shuttle AM ​​compared to its predecessor without sacrificing its balanced character. With a head angle of 64,1 degrees in the slack setting and a moderate reach (476 mm in size L), it positions itself as a sporty all-rounder that combines smoothness with agility.

SM MD LG XL Reach (mm) 435 465 480 500 Stacks (mm) 629 638 647 656 seat tube (mm) 378 399 432 470 Steering angle (in °) 64.5 64.5 64.5 64.5 Seat angle (in °) 76.9 76.9 76.9 76.9 top tube (mm) 598 630 647 670 chainstays (mm) 444 444 444 444 head tube (mm) 110 120 130 140 BB Drop (mm) 24 24 24 24







A flip-chip on the shock mount allows the geometry to be adjusted to personal preferences or different wheel sizes. In the "High" setting, the bottom bracket is raised and the head and seat angles are steepened by 0,5 degrees. This setting is recommended for technically demanding climbs or when converting to a mullet setup with a 27,5-inch rear wheel. The "Low" setting ensures maximum stability and control on fast and steep descents.

Thanks to short seat tubes and a generous insertion depth (330 mm in size L), Vario seat posts with a very long stroke can be installed, ensuring maximum freedom of movement on the trail.







Motor, battery and electronics: The heart of the Shuttle AM

The Shuttle AM ​​is powered by the latest generation of Bosch motors. The Ride model relies on the proven Performance Line CX, while the Pro and Team versions are equipped with the exclusive Performance Line CX-R (Race). Both motors deliver a maximum torque of 100 Nm and a peak power of 750 watts. The CX-R is 100 grams lighter, features a titanium crankshaft and ceramic bearings, and offers the exclusive "Race" mode for extremely direct and aggressive power delivery.

All models are equipped with a large 800 Wh battery, which offers sufficient capacity even for long tours with significant elevation gain. Those who need even more range can expand the system with the 250 Wh Bosch PowerMore Range Extender.







The system is operated via the wireless mini remote on the handlebars. While the Ride model relies on the System Controller integrated into the top tube, the Pro and Team models feature the new, brilliant Kiox 400C color display. It is perfectly integrated into the top tube and offers individually customizable data fields.

Equipment variants at a glance

The Shuttle AM ​​is offered in three trim levels, all of which require a lot of money.

Ride (8.599 €): With Bosch Performance Line CX, RockShox Lyrik Select+ fork, Super Deluxe Select shock and mechanical SRAM Eagle Transmission.

With Bosch Performance Line CX, RockShox Lyrik Select+ fork, Super Deluxe Select shock and mechanical SRAM Eagle Transmission. Pro (11.999 €): With the CX-R motor, RockShox ZEB Ultimate fork, Super Deluxe Ultimate shock, SRAM XO Eagle transmission and powerful SRAM Maven Silver brakes.

With the CX-R motor, RockShox ZEB Ultimate fork, Super Deluxe Ultimate shock, SRAM XO Eagle transmission and powerful SRAM Maven Silver brakes. Team (13.999 €): The top model weighs only 21,5 kg and comes with a CX-R motor, Fox Factory chassis (36 fork and Float X shock), DT Swiss carbon wheels, SRAM XX Eagle transmission and SRAM Maven Ultimate brakes.

An upgrade to the electronic Fox Live Valve Neo suspension is also available for the Team model for €1.300.







In our test, we had the Pro model, whose features leave little to be desired.

frame Shuttle AM ​​V2 Carbon suspension fork RockShox Zeb Ultimate Drive Bosch CX-R Rechargeable battery 800 Wh Suspension shocks Rock Shox Super Deluxe Ultimate Wheels DT Swiss HX1501 Tire VR Maxxis Minion DHF MaxxTerra Exo+ Tire HR Maxxis Minion DHR II MaxxTerra Exo+ derailleur Sram X0 Eagle transmission Gear levers Sram AXS Pod Crank Practice Alloy eCranks Front derailleur Without Brake Sram Maven Silver Brake discs Sram HS2 200/200mm Seat post One Up Dropper V3 Saddle Pivot Ride E-Bike Stem Phoenix Team Enduro Links Phoenix Race Low Rise Carbon







The Pivot Shuttle AM ​​on the trail

After a detailed look at the technology, the crucial question arises: Can the new Shuttle AM ​​meet the high expectations on the trail? The short answer: Yes, across the board. It does everything its predecessor did well, just a little bit better in every way.

First impression and handling

From the very first meters, you'll feel at home on the Shuttle AM. It's an intuitive bike that doesn't require much getting used to and inspires a high level of confidence right from the start. It strikes an excellent balance: It's not a nervous corner-buster, but it's not a pure "blaster" bike either. It sits firmly on the trail, yet provides the rider with clear feedback from the ground at all times. This balanced handling makes it a perfect companion for a huge range of trails and riding styles.

Uphill performance

The Shuttle AM ​​also excels uphill. The DW-Link rear end works extremely efficiently and, combined with the powerful Bosch motor, provides impressive traction, even on technical climbs. The EMTB+ mode dynamically adjusts the assistance and feels very natural. The CX-R motor's exclusive Race mode is extremely aggressive and requires a practiced hand, but its dynamics can be adjusted via the app. For most riders, the Tour+ and EMTB+ modes are likely the best choice for technical uphills.







Downhill qualities

The Shuttle AM ​​is in its element on descents. The potent chassis—on our test bike, a combination of a RockShox ZEB fork and Super Deluxe shock—compacts even rough terrain with ease. The rear end becomes pleasantly progressive toward the end of its travel, offering ample reserve for jumps or hard impacts. The bike remains controllable and inspires confidence. It's a bike that's just as fun on flow trails as it is on challenging enduro routes.

A decisive improvement over its predecessor is the noise level. The new Shuttle AM ​​is whisper-quiet. The typical rattle of the old Bosch motor is gone, and there are no annoying noises from the frame itself. Downhill, it's quieter than many non-motorized bikes, which underscores the high-quality overall impression.