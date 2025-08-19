Nicolai in-house exhibition and birthday party

Under the motto "30 Years of Nicolai – 30 Years of High-End Bikes Made in Germany," the innovative bicycle manufacturer is celebrating its 30th anniversary with an in-house exhibition. Visitors can look forward to a colorful expo with numerous co-exhibitors and a packed supporting program in Mehle. Those looking for bikes, frames, and parts can also save a lot of money with an exclusive birthday discount.

On September 06th and 07th, Nicolai invites you to celebrate its 30th anniversary at the bicycle factory in Mehle. Visitors can expect a colorful expo with numerous co-exhibitors, delicious regional catering, guided tours of the production facility, and an exhibition of Nicolai product highlights from three decades. Of course, the latest Nicolai bikes will also be available to touch and try out at the in-house exhibition. Fun and action are guaranteed on the in-house test track. The birthday celebration will be rounded out with 30th anniversary merchandise and fan items, as well as exclusive birthday discounts on bikes, frames, and parts. Admission is free.

When?







September 06 and 07, 2025

Saturday: 10: 00 - 17: 00 clock

Sunday: 11:00 a.m. – 16:00 p.m

Where:

Nicolai GmbH

Altenbekener Str. 2a

31008 Elze / Mehle







Website: www.nicolai-bicycles.com