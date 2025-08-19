Spectrum: Magura will be bringing everything related to braking to selected German bike parks on six dates as part of the Brakes & Bites Bikepark Tour 2025. At these events, the brake experts will not only share their expertise on individual adjustment and fine-tuning with participants, but will also offer workshops on maintenance and care.

With the introduction of the Gustav M, the first Magura disc brake, in 1996, the Swabian Alb-based company proved that optimal braking is crucial for control, safety, and speed. Maximum performance, however, also requires individual adjustment and fine-tuning of the brakes, and maintenance and care should not be neglected. During the Brakes & Bites Bikepark Tour 2025, Magura will visit six selected bike parks across Germany, bringing everything related to braking directly to the park. At these events, Magura specialists will share their expertise on individual adjustment and fine-tuning, hold maintenance and care workshops, showcase exciting new products, and accompany participants on group rides. Because unforgettable bike park moments also require the right energy boost, all participants will receive free snacks and vouchers for on-site restaurants (while supplies last). Participation is free of charge.







Magura Brakes & Bites Bikepark Tour 2025 Dates

23.08.2025: Bikepark Hahnenklee (Harz) – Workshops with Marcel Barth

24.08.2025: Bikepark Sankt Andreasberg (Harz) – Workshops with Marcel Barth#

August 31.08.2025, XNUMX: Bikepark Albstadt – Magura's home game! Ride outs & workshops on the Alb

06.09.2025: Bikepark Willingen – Workshops

07.09.2025: Bikepark Willingen – Workshops

27.09.2025: Bikepark Schöneck – Workshops & Ride Outs with Eric Junker

Web: www.magura.com