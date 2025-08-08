HERCULES innovations 2026: With numerous new models ranging from lightweight and compact to extremely affordable, HERCULES appeals to all those interested in pragmatic e-bikes beyond the mainstream.

The bicycle manufacturer, now based in Northern Germany and steeped in history, is offering exciting innovations for the 2026 model year. The brand is committed to offering groundbreaking materials even at affordable price points, rather than focusing solely on the top segment. And, of course, HERCULES aims to offer a wide range of different models, thus appealing to a diverse range of users.







HERCULES Avanos SL 10: Fully equipped light SUV

A bike that's sure to quickly win fans is the HERCULES Avanos SL 10. With its 27,5-inch knobby MTB tires, it's easily recognizable as an electric SUV, and the air-suspension fork with a full 100 mm of travel also testifies to off-road prowess. Equipped with bright lights, a sturdy rack, and mudguards, the Avanos is perfectly suited for everyday use, and is also record-breakingly light: The SUV bike weighs only about 22 kg, which is very light in this category and has a positive impact on handling in every respect.

When it comes to the motor, the manufacturer is respectfully reserved: The Bosch Performance Line drive unit isn't the most torquey, but it's perhaps the one with the most balanced performance. Plenty of uphill thrust combined with smooth throttle response makes the Avanos easy to ride for virtually all e-cyclists. The 400 Wh battery accounts for the affordable price of €3.599, and an additional 250 Wh battery can be mounted on the battery compartment lid.







HERCULES Urbanico F3: Lightweight city bike with innovative gear system

A lightweight city mountain bike with high-quality technology for just under €2.500 – available from a specialist retailer? With the new Urbanico F3, HERCULES presents a strong offering that could make its online competitors nervous. This discreetly designed city bike has everything you need for carefree everyday rides. It starts with a completely new motor-gearbox unit from Bafang: This combines its compact rear motor with an integrated three-speed automatic transmission, which, along with a torque of 40 Nm, is easily sufficient for predominantly flat terrain. Together with the Gates toothed belt, this also results in a virtually maintenance-free drivetrain.

The motor-gearbox unit also benefits the look: the understated, smooth-surfaced bike with cleanly sanded welds, fully integrated cables, and a precisely fitted battery compartment cover is at the forefront of style. An SP Connect adapter on the stem allows for the mounting of a smartphone, which, with the Bafang app, handles navigation functions, displays ride data, and more. And thanks to the 374 Wh battery, you don't have to worry too much about range in city traffic.







HERCULES Urbanico 8: Aggressive price all-rounder

The North German manufacturer offers even more value for money: The new Urbanico 1.999 with a Bafang rear motor and eight-speed derailleur system costs just €8, including advice and service from specialist retailers. The drive offers harmonious, gentle assistance and a sufficient range for everyday rides, where the complete equipment, including bright LED lighting and a sturdy carrier including a tension strap, proves its worth. A comfortable suspension fork is also on board, and the Urbanico is visually appealing, too: its aluminum frame is very cleanly crafted, and the complete internal routing of all cables ensures a tidy appearance.

HERCULES Rob SL IQ: Sporty lightweight for fast commuters

Even in the upper price range, HERCULES is making waves with its low weight and innovative technology. The Rob SL IQ (€20) weighs just 4.399 kg, featuring an aluminum frame and carbon rigid fork. The drive and gears are top-notch: The Bosch Performance SX provides significantly more power at a brisk cadence than its torque of "only" 55 Nm would suggest; there's no hint of the heaviness of some "full-power" e-bikes. Instead, the Bosch XS sometimes feels like a bio-bike, especially since you can ride the lightweight bike entirely without motor assistance.







HERCULES also specifies the continuously variable Enviolo transmission in the fully automatic Automatiq version, which maintains an individually adjustable cadence regardless of speed. If you set this higher—around 80 rpm—the new ROB SL IQ is so agile and lively that you'll never want to go back to the sluggish Bosch CX bike. And you won't have to, because with the lights and mudguards, the lightweight bike is fully suitable for everyday use and also looks truly stunning.

HERCULES Rob Fold: New variants for the tenth anniversary

Ten years ago, the brand scored a real coup with its foldable compact e-bike. The 20-inch bike with its practical folding joint has enjoyed a steadily growing fan base ever since, and with the innovations for the 2026 model year, even more cyclists are likely to get a taste for it. HERCULES has added further features to its existing models and is presenting a completely new lightweight model.







The manufacturer is presenting the Rob Fold SUV (€3.999) as an off-road touring model, whose character is already evident in its name: Equipped with wide, grippy knobby tires, a 60 mm air suspension fork, a suspension seat post, and, of course, a powerful Bosch Performance PX motor with 85 Nm of torque. This is powered by a 545 Wh battery. Tuned for maneuverable off-road riding pleasure, the ten-speed bike is practical and versatile, yet at 28 kg, it's certainly not a lightweight.

The HERCULES Rob Fold R5 (€3.999) is based on the same frame as the SUV. This is the all-round model in the series, also equipped with the new, intuitive folding joint, which features an improved locking lever.







With its e-bike-specific five-speed gear hub and Bosch Performance motor, along with a 545 Wh battery, the R5 is perfectly suited to a wide range of applications. Everyday riders with limited space can easily accommodate the approximately 27 kg bike than a conventional 28-inch e-bike, yet the Rob Fold is by no means inferior to "big" bikes thanks to its secure handling and responsive steering. A practical folding handlebar is also included, as is a two-legged kickstand and full accessories. It's also available in three modern colors that are sure to be a hit in the city.

HERCULES Rob Fold SL: Compact lightweight design with a powerful engine

With the Rob Fold SL 10 (€3.999), HERCULES presents a second frame platform, giving the folding bike a new direction: Slim tube shapes and an optimized construction, along with a carbon fork, allow for an extremely reduced weight with adapted components, which in the case of the SL 10 barely exceeds 18 kg. If the battery is removed for transport, this model weighs only two or three kg more than a classic folding bike without a motor.







This speaks for great practicality, to which the Bosch SX adds a substantial dose of sportiness. The broadly spaced ten-speed derailleur gears allow you to coax maximum performance from the drive with relaxed pedaling—when starting from traffic lights or on steep climbs, the SX is both nimble and powerful.







A bit heavier, but perhaps even more beautiful, is the HERCULES Rob Fold SL IQ (€3.999) in the unique anniversary paint scheme. This model features the Enviolo Automatiq with stepless, fully automatic gear changes—it's hard to imagine a more comfortable e-bike ride these days.

The innovative transmission is combined with the lightweight, agile Bosch Performance Line SX plus a 400 Wh battery – a guarantee for lively acceleration and solid ranges, also thanks to the lower fuel consumption of this motor. HERCULES also installs a rear carrier on the SL IQ, transforming the lightweight, handy compact bike into a fully-fledged everyday bike.







www.hercules-bikes.de