Test Fizik Vento Argo Adaptive: The Italian manufacturer rounds off its 3D program with a comparatively affordable model that promises high comfort with varying levels of padding firmness – and largely delivers.

In the field of bicycle saddles, 3D models continue to set the technological tone. These cushions, made using innovative methods and consisting of fine struts that can be computer-designed into any desired shape, offer manufacturers entirely new possibilities: The flexibility or firmness can be precisely adjusted, so that the finished saddle provides more support in certain areas while offering more cushioning in others.







Fizik Vento Argo Adaptive: Entry into the world of 3D saddles

In theory, this allows for optimal pressure distribution and thus perfect seating comfort, but in real life, things are a bit more complicated. There's no such thing as a single saddle that fits everyone well; different construction approaches, countless shapes, and various widths make the selection difficult. It can take years to settle on a saddle model.

With 3D saddles, the high prices also make it hard to just try one out. Unless, of course, you come across the Fizik Vento Argo Adaptive: At €259, this model from the 3D pioneer is still quite expensive, but €100 to €150 cheaper than many manufacturers' top models. And they don't skimp on the padding—so is this saddle the winner in terms of price-comfort?







Relatively low weight without carbon components

At 258 grams in the 150 mm wide version (there's also a 10 mm narrower version), the Fizik Vento Argo Adaptive isn't particularly heavy. The Argo uses Kium metal tubes instead of a carbon frame and a plastic saddle shell – both durable and easy to handle. The shell features an elongated cutout in the middle, which is only really visible from below – the 3D padding covers the entire saddle surface, which some might prefer to the "hole" in the saddle.

If you press a little on the material, you'll immediately notice the zones of varying firmness: The honeycomb-shaped 3D frame is noticeably softer at the back and in the middle; the sides are firm, and the nose is also quite taut. The clearly visible edge around the cutout is, in turn, rather soft, preventing pressure points from forming in this area.







Medium-length saddle for a fixed seating position

In profile, the 265 mm long saddle is flat; those looking to lean on the rear end on climbs might be more comfortable with the Fizik Tempo Aliante, which has a noticeably steep rear end. With the Vento Argo, you're more likely to find a comfortable, fixed position and stay there – the material also offers a good grip, preventing you from accidentally sliding back and forth.

So, how does the 3D padding feel? At first, it's unobtrusive. There are 3D saddles that offer noticeably higher shock absorption, but then also feel a bit spongy. The Fizik is comparatively firm and offers firm support, while still being pleasantly comfortable, especially in the mid-section. Those accustomed to a narrower saddle should choose the Vento Argo Adaptive in the 140 mm version or position themselves a bit further forward on the wider model. However, the firm nose is noticeable there, which could definitely be a bit more forgiving.







The same applies to this 3D saddle: Those who are comfortable with the shape and are switching from, say, a cheaper Fizik Vento Argo will find the high-tech padding a significant comfort advantage. Everyone else should compare the contour and profile with their current saddle and consider what's most important to them. The Fizik isn't a panacea either. Despite its comparatively low price, it certainly offers a high level of comfort.

