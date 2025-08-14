Test / E-MTB: With the e-Full 12.11, Czech manufacturer Crussis is launching a new e-mountain bike that's sure to make a splash this coming season. Powered by the powerful DJI Avinox motor and packaged in an elegant carbon chassis, the bike promises high performance at an extremely competitive price. But can the newcomer live up to the high expectations? We brought the top-of-the-line Crussis e-Full 12.11 Pro X model to our editorial office for an extensive practical test and took a close look at the strengths and weaknesses of this promising all-rounder.

A newcomer causes a stir

The name Crussis has likely only been familiar to industry insiders in this country. While the Czech manufacturer is no newcomer to the market, it has so far only had a sparse dealer network in Germany. This is set to change with its new model range for the 2026 season. At Eurobike, Crussis presented a whole range of new e-mountain bikes, many of them featuring the DJI Avinox drive system.







The full-suspension e-Full, in particular, stood out from the crowd and attracted a lot of interest. There are three main reasons for this: its looks, its drivetrain, and its price. Instead of opting for extreme or polarizing shapes, Crussis opted for an elegant, sleek, yet familiar approach. The proportions are harmonious, giving the bike broad visual appeal. Paired with the powerful and sought-after DJI motor and aggressive pricing—the carbon models start at €5.700, and the aluminum versions even start at under €5.000—Crussis has put together a complete package that, on paper, is hard to beat.







The frame of the Crussis e-Full 12.11 in detail

The heart of the e-Full 12.11 is its full carbon frame, which made a very good impression in our test. There's also an aluminum version, but the focus is clearly on the carbon fiber models.

Processing and features

The frame's build quality is high. The carbon tubes are not overly thin-walled, which suggests a robust design and inspires confidence. Thoughtful frame protectors are found in all relevant areas: the top and bottom of the chainstays, the inside of the seatstay, and even the area between the rocker arms are protected from stone chips and chain slap. This attention to detail isn't always found even among established premium manufacturers. One minor criticism of our pre-production model was the adhesive on one of the protectors, which was easily peeling off. A shortcoming common with many manufacturers is the lack of a protector on the down tube, which can lead to loud noises and potential paint damage upon contact with a stone.







The cable routing deserves high praise. Crussis has eschewed the controversial trend of routing cables and wires through the headset. Instead, they are routed neatly and securely through bolted ports on the main frame. This significantly simplifies maintenance and ensures a clean look without the disadvantages of headset integration.

Our test bike was still a pre-production model. Crussis assured us that two small details will be optimized before production: The rubber seal around the display integrated into the top tube will fit more precisely, and the tire clearance on the seat stays, which was a bit tight on our bike, will be increased.







Integration and system weight

The DJI Avinox motor, with its slim design and elongated batteries, enables a very slim and elegantly integrated down tube. However, this advantage comes with a compromise: the battery is permanently installed in the frame. Removing it for external charging, winter storage, or easier transport on a rear carrier is not easily possible – this would require removing the motor. However, the system's very fast charging function somewhat offsets this. With the included 12A charger, the 800 Wh battery can be fully charged in just over two hours.







A critical point that could be a deal breaker for some riders is the maximum permissible weight of just 120 kilograms. Subtracting the bike's own weight of around 22 kilograms (depending on the equipment), this leaves a payload of less than 100 kilograms for the rider and gear. Given the stiff and robust appearance of the frame, this value is surprisingly low.

What's pleasing, however, is that even the compact M frame with the voluminous Live Valve shock has room for a 590 ml water bottle. Models without Live Valve and larger frame sizes likely offer even more space.

The DJI Avinox drive: Known strength

Much has been written about the DJI Avinox motor. It is undoubtedly one of the best units on the market. The power delivery is enormous, especially in Turbo mode, and the ride feel is excellent thanks to the precise sensors and the diverse adjustment options available via the app. Features like Smooth Shift in conjunction with the SRAM transmission, which allows gear shifting without pedaling, are a real benefit in practice. The electronics also noticeably reduce torque from the drive during gear shifting, which protects the components and ensures smoother gear changes.







However, the DJI system isn't perfect either. On our test bike, a quiet rattling noise was audible from the motor area during descents. Furthermore, under heavy load, such as on long climbs in Turbo mode, the motor becomes noticeably louder than, say, a Bosch CX. The ecosystem surrounding the drivetrain isn't as developed as its competitor from Reutlingen – for example, there's only one display option and a limited selection of battery sizes (600 Wh and 800 Wh).

The sheer power of the motor, especially in Turbo mode, also raises a question of trail etiquette. Cruising up forest trails at speeds of up to 25 km/h is technically impressive, but can lead to conflicts on busy trails. This is where the rider's common sense comes into play. In moderate automatic mode, however, the drive proved to be an efficient and unobtrusive companion. For a tour with approximately 1300 meters of elevation gain, we used about 50% of the 800 Wh battery in our test with a sporty riding style – a very good result.







Modern but proven geometry

Crussis doesn't experiment with the geometry, and it hits the mark. With a head angle of 64,5 degrees, a seat angle of 77 degrees, and chainstays of 445 millimeters, the values are in the sweet spot for a modern all-mountain bike. Our test bike in size M has a stated reach of 450 millimeters, but in practice, it felt pleasingly spacious – almost like a small L. Riders who are between sizes should consider this and, if in doubt, opt for the smaller size. The riding position is balanced: comfortable enough for long tours, but active enough for committed trail riding.

Equipment, weights and prices: What's the catch?

Crussis offers the e-Full in different versions, although the naming is a bit confusing.

The model range: confusing, but attractive

The nomenclature (e.g., e-Full 12.11 Pro X) is complex. The "12" generally stands for a carbon frame, while the "11" stands for an aluminum counterpart. There are three carbon models, each with significantly different specs. While the aluminum model is very affordable at around €4.500, you have to make some compromises in terms of components. For €5.700, you can get the most affordable carbon model, which offers a significantly more attractive package with Fox Performance suspension and a SRAM GX Eagle transmission. In our opinion, the mid-level carbon model, at around €8.700, is the "sweet spot" of the range. This includes Fox Factory suspension, carbon wheels, and an XO transmission.







The top model E-Full 12.11 Pro X in detail

Our test bike, priced at €12.000, is the absolute top-of-the-line model and leaves little to be desired. A Fox Podium fork, electronic Fox Live Valve suspension, a SRAM XX transmission, and SRAM Maven Ultimate brakes are components that would set you back even more from other manufacturers.

frame Crussis e-Full Carbon suspension fork Fox Podium Drive DJI Avinox Rechargeable battery 800 Wh Suspension shocks Fox Float X Live Valve Neo Wheels FSA Gradient i30 Carbon Tire VR Maxxis Assegai MaxxTerra EXO Tire HR Maxxis DHRII MaxxTerra EXO+ derailleur Sram XX transmission Gear levers Sram AXS rockers Crank Sram XX Front derailleur Without Brake Sram Maven Ultimate Brake discs Sram HS 200 mm Seat post Fox Transfer Neo Saddle selle Royal Stem Race Face Turbine Links Race Face Turbine







The biggest weak point: The Vario seat post

By far the biggest criticism of the e-Full's spec is the choice of dropper post. Our test bike in size M was equipped with a post with only 125 mm of travel. According to the specifications, even the largest frames have a maximum of 150 mm of travel. In this day and age, that's simply too little for such a powerful trail bike and unnecessarily restricts freedom of movement on descents. The good news: The frame offers sufficient insertion depth for significantly longer post sizes (a 175 mm post fit easily in the M frame). Hopefully, Crussis will improve this before series production.







The Crussis e-Full 12.11 on the trail

On the trail, the Crussis reveals its full potential and proves itself to be an excellent all-rounder. It's not a pure touring bike, but a bike built for trail use, where it truly comes alive.

Uphill performance

The bike climbs confidently uphill. The rear end remains relatively stable even without the platform damping engaged, but above all generates excellent traction. It doesn't stiffen excessively under pedaling pressure, which keeps it comfortable and active even on technical climbs. Combined with the powerful DJI motor, the e-Full masters even the steepest ramps with ease.







Downhill and handling

On the descent, the Crussis strikes an impressive balance between smoothness and agility. It can be playfully maneuvered through tight corners and encourages you to push off the edges. Despite the 29-inch rear wheel, it never feels bulky. The rear end, with 150 mm of travel, works excellently. It responds sensitively, offers good support in the mid-range, and has a pleasant progression at the end that leaves reserves for hard hits. On the spectrum between trail bike and enduro, we would place it more on the agile, playful side of the trail bike. It exudes a lot of confidence, but demands an active ride.

The Live Valve System in practice

The electronic Fox Live Valve suspension on the top model works almost frighteningly well. It adapts the damping to the current riding situation in milliseconds, closes for maximum efficiency on slippery surfaces, and opens immediately when a bump from the front wheel is detected. The system acts like a "cheat code" for the rear end. However, it also introduces additional complexity: an additional battery that needs to be charged, the need for an app connection for configuration, and a certain susceptibility to connection issues, as we discovered during testing. It's a fascinating system for tech enthusiasts, but those who prefer maximum simplicity will be better served with the conventional suspension on the cheaper models.