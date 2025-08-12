New Cosmic Sports Service Center in Pirmasens

Spectrum: Fürth-based importer Cosmic Sports is accelerating the expansion of its service offerings for FOX and Marzocchi. On September 01, 2025, the new Cosmic Sports Service Center in Primasens will begin technical service and processing warranty claims for aftermarket and OEM products from both brands.

Starting September 01st, the new Cosmic Sports Service Center in Primasens will provide technical service and handle warranty claims for FOX and Marzocchi suspension products. The new service location in Pirmasens will thus become the central point of contact for specialist retailers and customers in Germany and Austria. To ensure the location is professional and service-oriented, an experienced service team with relevant expertise was hired in recent weeks to start and further develop operations on site. Cosmic Sports is thus setting the course for a strong service offering that ideally combines quality, efficiency, and customer focus.

Web: www.cosmicsports.de







Photo: Cosmic Sports