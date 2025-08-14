Product news: Canyon introduces the Citylite and Citylite:ON, a new family of bikes for urban areas designed for ease of use, high comfort, and low maintenance. The models, available with and without motors, come with comprehensive features, belt drive, and are designed to appeal to a broad target audience. With this, the Koblenz-based direct mail order company is streamlining its urban portfolio and will replace the well-known Commuter and Precede:ON model series in the future. Both Citylite variants will be offered in a step-over and a step-through version and will be available from August 14, 2025.

The urban mobility sector is a key and constantly growing field for bicycle manufacturers. Canyon is responding to the increasing demand for practical yet stylish everyday modes of transport with the introduction of the Citylite model family. This includes two basic models: the purely human-powered Citylite and the pedelec Citylite:ON. Both bikes aim to simplify cycling in the city and free it from stress factors such as complex maintenance or an uncomfortable riding position. The new models are designed as everyday companions for a wide variety of scenarios, from commuting to shopping and leisure rides. With the introduction of this new line, Canyon will restructure its urban offering. According to the manufacturer, the Citylite models will replace the previous Commuter and Precede:ON families and position the portfolio as a pure city bike alongside the sporty, minimalist Roadlite and the touring-oriented Pathlite:ON.







Framework concept and ergonomics

Both models are based on a newly developed aluminum frame, available in two geometries: a classic diamond frame (step-over) and a low-entry frame (step-through). The frame geometry is designed for an upright and relaxed seating position to ensure a good overview in city traffic and minimize strain on the back and neck.

A key feature of the Citylite family is its "one-size-fits-all" approach. Thanks to a wide adjustment range for the seat post and handlebar angle, the bikes can be flexibly adapted to different body sizes. This facilitates sharing a bike within a family or among friends. Specifically, the step-over version is designed for people between 165 cm and 195 cm tall, while the step-through version is designed for riders between 155 cm and 180 cm tall.







Specially shaped grips also contribute to the ergonomics, with their "wings" reducing pressure on the hands and wrists. Depending on the frame variant, different handlebars are used: a flat handlebar or one with a higher rise (high-rise) to support the desired riding position. For the saddle, Canyon uses models from the Selle Royal Essenza series on the Citylite:ON and Citylite.

The Canyon Citylite:ON in detail

Drive and battery

The heart of the electrified model, the Citylite:ON, is the new Bosch Performance Line motor. This drive delivers 75 Nm of torque and a peak power of 600 watts, ensuring powerful assistance even on inclines. The new addition to the Bosch portfolio also impresses with its natural assistance characteristics and very low noise level. The system is controlled via the Bosch Purion 200 display unit on the handlebars. Those who prefer a larger display can easily upgrade to a Kiox 300 or Kiox 500.







Power is supplied by a removable Bosch CompactTube battery with a capacity of 400 Wh, integrated into the down tube. This can be charged either directly on the bike or removed at home. According to Canyon, this capacity is sufficient for a range of up to 85 kilometers in Eco mode. For longer tours, Canyon offers the optional Bosch PowerMore Range Extender with an additional 250 Wh, which can extend the total range by up to 50 kilometers.

The features of the Canyon Citylite:ON

Canyon's new city e-bike will be available in only one configuration. In addition to the aforementioned drive system, this one features a Shimano Nexus 5-speed hub gear combined with a Gates carbon belt drive. Braking is provided by Promax Urban disc brakes.

Another comfort feature of the Citylite:ON step-through version is the variable-spring seatpost, which can be adjusted without tools and provides additional damping. The step-over model, on the other hand, comes with a rigid seatpost. The weight of the Citylite:ON is 22,1 kg for the step-over version and 21,6 kg for the step-through model.







The Canyon Citylite:ON costs 2.999 euros.

The Canyon Citylite without motor







For purists and riders who prefer their own power, Canyon offers the Citylite. Technically, it shares many features with its motorized counterpart, such as the aluminum frame with carbon fork, the upright seating position, and the full range of accessories. The biggest difference, of course, lies in the drivetrain. It uses a Shimano Nexus 8-speed hub gear. It also uses a low-maintenance Gates belt drive.

The weight of the Citylite is significantly lower than that of the e-bike version, at 15,94 kg (step-over) and 15,88 kg (step-through). The Citylite is priced at €1.499.







Equipment and everyday use

Fully equipped for the city

A central aspect of the Citylite platform is the comprehensive and practical equipment installed ex works. Both models, Citylite and Citylite:ON, are equipped with mudguards, a sturdy kickstand (Atran Velo Edge HV), a luggage rack, and integrated lighting. A special security feature is the frame-integrated lock, designed to secure quick stops in the city. On the Citylite:ON, this lock uses the same key as the battery lock.

Lighting

Of course, an everyday bike shouldn't be without appropriate lighting. Both models feature a Supernova Starstream Mini headlight, which is elegantly integrated into the handlebars. The Citylite:ON's rear light also features a brake light function. The Citylite is equipped with an Iridium M12 rear light. The Citylite's lighting is powered by a hub dynamo, ensuring continuous, weather-independent operation.







transportation options

The wheels are well-equipped for carrying cargo. The MIK HD luggage rack is suitable for mounting child seats (up to 27 kg), as well as baskets or side bags (QL3.1 compatible). An optional front luggage rack can also be installed, which can carry up to 10 kg. Both Citylite models also feature a tow bar interface approved for a towing capacity of up to 60 kg.

Connectivity and details

Canyon also integrates modern connectivity solutions into the Citylite family. An SP Connect smartphone mount is mounted on the stem. The Citylite:ON also offers the option of retrofitting a wireless charging module. This module is powered directly by the e-bike battery and allows you to charge your smartphone while riding without additional cables.







The wide 1×650 Maxxis DTR-47 tires are designed to provide additional ride comfort and grip on a variety of urban surfaces. The 60 mm wide aluminum mudguards offer comprehensive protection against wet and dirt.

Availability

The new Citylite and Citylite:ON models will be available to order from Canyon's website starting August 14, 2025. Both versions are available as step-over and step-through versions in three color options: Moonstone, Nightfall, and Aurora Green.







Web: Canyon Citylite and Citylite:ON

www.canyon.com