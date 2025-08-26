BULLS Sturmvogel EVO 2026 review: With the Sturmvogel EVO, BULLS is launching a redesigned version of its popular urban bike in 2026—now equipped with the powerful Bosch Performance CX motor and many clever details. As a sporty, low-maintenance city bike, the model is better prepared than ever for everyday urban use.

Some bikes define an entire category – and the Sturmvogel EVO is undoubtedly one of them. Although it has long been part of the BULLS portfolio, it was previously considered something of an insider tip. This may have been due to its sporty focus or the fact that the urban bike deliberately forgoes comfort features like a suspension fork. But that's precisely what makes a low-maintenance e-bike so appealing for everyday use, and BULLS has further refined this concept with the new generation.







Minimal maintenance, maximum suitability for everyday use

Urban bikes represent a clear philosophy: They should be as maintenance-free, robust, and suitable for everyday use as possible. As early as the 2000s, they broke away from the trend toward suspension forks, which had become common on trekking bikes, and instead focused on technical simplicity. Shimano contributed to the spread of this idea with its 8-speed hub gears, while Schwalbe provided significantly more comfort with its wide "Big Apple" tires.

With the rise of the e-bike, BULLS also recognized the potential of providing electrical support for urban bikes, and thus the Sturmvogel EVO was born: a bike with a powerful drive and wide 27,5-inch tires that is characterized by excellent handling and a high level of comfort.







The successful model has now been further developed for 2026: The Bosch Performance CX, which replaces the previously used Brose motor, delivers 85 Nm of torque as standard, but can be increased to an impressive 100 Nm via a software update. Power is transmitted via a durable toothed belt; shifting is done by the Shimano Inter-5E gear system, developed specifically for high-torque e-bikes. The new Schwalbe gravel tires combine low rolling resistance with grip and comfort, making them equally suitable for smooth asphalt and unpaved trails.

Design and technology at a new level

A real highlight of the 2026 Sturmvogel is the integrated lighting system with MonkeyLink technology: At the front, the "corner light" embedded in the head tube provides optimal visibility, while at the rear, the "twin lights" ensure good visibility. The aluminum frame has also been completely redesigned. A slightly steeper head angle improves handling, while a slacker seat tube angle allows for a more balanced riding position. New features such as the elegantly curved seat tube, a thru-axle on the fork, and fully integrated cables underscore the modern lines.







The controls are also state-of-the-art: The compact Bosch System Controller is located in the top tube, complemented by the LED remote on the handlebar and the wireless Kiox 100 display on the stem. Those who prefer not to see ride data can simply omit the display. Alternatively, you can attach your smartphone to the "MonkeyLink 2.0" interface on the stem and use it as a navigation device, for example—power supply included.







High-quality cockpit & modern finish

Another interesting feature is the one-piece handlebar-stem combination with a second integrated interface for an additional front light. The only drawback of the cornering light is that it was designed primarily for use in city traffic and isn't necessarily bright enough for riding in complete darkness. Fully integrated wiring gives the cockpit a clean appearance, and the Sturmvogel has evolved visually – polished aluminum parts have been replaced with modern, black components without completely losing its retro charm.

Lots of performance at a fair price

Despite the comprehensive improvements, the price remains pleasingly affordable: The new version of the Sturmvogel EVO with a 600 Wh battery is available starting at around €4.000 – making it even cheaper than the previous model. The verdict on the new urban bike from BULLS is therefore positive: Anyone looking for a sporty, stylish, and technically sophisticated e-bike for urban use will find the BULLS Sturmvogel EVO 2026 a real winner.







www.bulls.de