VAUDE is a leading manufacturer of outdoor and cycling products, known for its sustainability and focus on high quality. Especially in the bikepacking sector, VAUDE offers a comprehensive range of robust and waterproof bags. These bags are impressive not only for their durability and resilience, but also for their environmentally friendly manufacturing and fair production conditions.

Trailfront II handlebar bag

The Trailfront II handlebar bag from VAUDE impresses with its sophisticated construction and user-friendly design. It consists of a sturdy bag mount and a flexible bag that can be quickly and securely attached to the handlebars. Attaching the mount is straightforward, and it sits firmly on the bike, ensuring a more stable ride. A practical feature are the spacers that prevent the bag from sitting too close to the handlebars – especially important on longer rides or on bumpy roads. The top of the bag also offers space for additional items, such as a sleeping bag, so you're perfectly equipped for your bikepacking tour.

Dimensions D: 12 cm, W: 50 cm, H: 16 cm







Weight about 640 g

Packing volume: 13 l







Top tube bike bag Trailguide

The Trailguide top tube bag is a compact and functional solution for securely storing smaller items. The bag attaches quickly and easily to the top tube and features a practical shoulder strap that makes it removable and portable for a short break from the bike. A particularly positive feature is that the power straps fit the frame very well, ensuring a stable hold, even on rough terrain. This bag is therefore ideal for valuables that need to be kept close at hand, such as smartphones, maps, or snacks.

Dimensions: D: 14 cm, W: 28 cm, H: 17 cm

Weight about 280 g







Packing volume: 3l

Frame bike bag Frame Bag Proof L

The Frame Bag Proof L frame bag is reinforced and sits securely and firmly in the frame. The integrated inner pocket is ideal for small items. The bag is attached to the frame with robust hook-and-loop fasteners that are long enough to fit almost any bike. A practical advantage of these hook-and-loop fasteners is that the excess fabric can be easily trimmed off after attachment. This ensures a clean look and prevents unnecessary strain. However, this also means that the bag may no longer fit other bikes if you want to use it on a different model. So, consider this before cutting any excess fabric.







Dimensions: D: 6 cm, W: 40 cm, H: 12 cm

Weight about 150 g

Packing volume: 3 l







Trailsaddle II saddle bag

The Trailsaddle II saddle bag impresses with its very easy handling and stable fit. It consists of a practical combination of a bag holder and a sack that can be quickly attached and removed. The holder sits firmly on the bike, ensuring it won't slip during rides over bumpy terrain or on longer distances. Attaching it is incredibly simple, and the bag offers enough space to safely store all your essentials, such as clothing, tools, or food.

Dimensions: D: 23 cm, W: 45 cm, H: 20 cm







Weight about 460 g

Packing volume: 10 l