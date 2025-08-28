Geosmina is a Spanish brand specializing entirely in the development and manufacture of bikepacking bags. With a clear focus on performance, durability, and innovation, the company offers a versatile portfolio for cyclists, gravel bikers, and mountain bike enthusiasts. The products are created from a combination of high-quality materials, precise craftsmanship, and practical details to ensure reliable performance even under the most adverse conditions.

Handlebar Bag

The Geosmina Handlebar Bag is made of a robust, waterproof fabric with carefully welded seams to ensure reliable protection against moisture. Its construction is designed for high durability: the back and bottom are reinforced to ensure dimensional stability and protect the contents from impacts. The bag is attached using traditional hook-and-loop fasteners reinforced with Hypalon to prevent damage to the handlebars. For additional stability, an additional strap can be attached to the frame. In practical use, the bag impresses with its high-quality workmanship and robust construction. It's important to note, however, that the bag remains on the bike – anyone who wants to remove their luggage at the end of the day will have to do so directly on the bike.

Dimensions D: 27 cm, W: 60 cm, H: 27 cm







Weight about 340 g

Packing volume: 10 l







Small Top Tube Bag DF

The Geosmina Small Top Tube Bag DF is made of a waterproof, abrasion-resistant fabric with precisely taped seams. The zipper is also waterproof to protect the contents from rain. The bag can be bolted directly to the frame or attached with the included straps; both options offer a secure hold, even on rough terrain. A small cable opening allows you to connect a handlebar-mounted smartphone to a power bank placed inside. The removable, neon-yellow inner pocket is particularly practical, making it easier to find small items in low light. The model is available in two sizes to optimally fit different frame shapes.

Dimensions D: 21 cm, W: 5,5 cm, H: 10 cm

Weight about 170 g







Packing volume: 0,5 l

Medium Frame Bag Gravel

Geosmina offers a wide range of frame bags specifically tailored to the geometries of mountain bikes and gravel bikes. The Medium Frame Bag Gravel is made of a durable, waterproof fabric with welded seams. The construction is slightly stiffened to ensure a particularly secure fit, a benefit when riding on uneven surfaces. Short and long hook-and-loop fasteners are included, allowing the bag to be adjusted to a wide variety of frame shapes. The neon-yellow interior lining makes it easier to find small items in low light, and three small internal pockets keep things organized.







Dimensions D: 44 cm, W: 5 cm, H: 14 cm

Weight about 220 g

Packing volume: 3 l







Small Seat Bag

The Geosmina Small Seat Bag is made of durable, waterproof material with robust seams to withstand the rigors of bikepacking. High-stress areas are additionally reinforced to prevent premature wear. In testing, the bag proved to be very stable: The straps allowed it to be securely lashed to the bike and it stayed securely in place even on bumpy trails. We also liked the ease of handling with the adjustable buckles. The compact size offers ample storage space for your essentials. Additional gear, such as a rain jacket or short tent poles, can be secured to the top.

Dimensions D: 63 cm, W: 6 cm, H: 14 cm







Weight about 370 g

Packing volume: 10 l