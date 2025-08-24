La Vuelta a España is one of the most important events in the Burgos Burpellet BH team's calendar. Their return to the Vuelta represents a turning point for the team, both in terms of their sporting performance and visibility. For this year's edition of the classic cycling race, the professional team has received two exclusive versions of the BH Ultralight road bike, specially developed for elite racing.

The first version, which will be used on some stages, is the BH Ultralight, featuring a new, striking pink design. It not only underlines the team's visual identity but also makes them easily recognizable within the peloton. The striking design reflects the fighting spirit of Burgos Burpellet BH and demonstrates their determination to make an impression on every stage.

The second version of the BH Ultralight was developed specifically for the team's mountain stages and climbers. It completely eliminates paint, leaving the carbon fiber visible. The result is a timeless, refined finish with a clear advantage: weight savings. This ultralight edition is a technical milestone for the brand, achieving a total weight of 6,8 kg, the UCI limit.







Over the years, the BH Ultralight has evolved and now incorporates features from the BH Aerolight, including aerodynamic tube profiles and full integration of cable routing, seatpost clamps, and thru-axles. Its signature Air-Bow fork underscores its aggressive, fast character.

When it comes to equipment, the team focuses on maximum reliability and performance: Vision Metron 5D ACR EVO cockpit, new Vision Metron 45SL RS wheels, Pirelli PZERO Race RS tires, FSA Powerbox Team Edition power meter and Prologo components for the contact points, including Scratch M5, Nago and Dimension saddles.

