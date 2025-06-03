Test / Components: The TQ-HPR50 has already caused quite a stir in the world of light e-MTBs. Now TQ is upping the ante and launching the next generation, the HPR60. The promise: more torque and more power in the same, super-compact space. At the same time, they want to noticeably increase efficiency, further reduce noise, and optimize cooling. At first glance, it sounds like the perfect solution for anyone who wants an e-bike that doesn't feel like one. We took a closer look to see if it works and what the "Precision Evolved" drive system can really do.

What is the TQ HPR60? The philosophy behind it

TQ doesn't position the HPR60 as a powerhouse that hurls maximum power around. Rather, the focus is on an optimal power-to-weight ratio and maximum efficiency. The goal: a harmonious interplay of torque, power, responsiveness, and weight that should ensure a pure riding experience. The possibility of unobtrusive integration should allow the bike's kinematics to remain unchanged – for a riding experience that feels effortless and natural, with unobtrusive assistance and no distractions. The aim is to offer the smallest, lightest, and quietest system in its class with the highest torque density.

The inner values: What has been optimized?

Compared to the already very good HPR50, the HPR60 has gone a step further on paper:

More torque: Plus 10 Nm, which now means 60 Nm of maximum torque – an increase of 20%.

More efficient: Plus 50 watts of motor power, resulting in 350 watts of maximum power – an increase of 17%.

Support: Up to 200% of your own contribution.

Weight: The motor itself weighs 1.924 grams. The entire system starts at about 3.525 grams.

Q-factor: Narrow 135 mm.

In addition, TQ promises an improved cooling concept for greater thermal stability, increased efficiency, and further reduced noise emissions. The performance curve shows that the 350 watt peak power is maintained over a wide speed range from approximately 55 to over 120 rpm.

The secret inside: The Harmonic Pin Ring Technology

The heart of the TQ drive is the patented Harmonic Pin Ring (HPR) transmission. This technology differs fundamentally from conventional e-bike drives, which often rely on multiple gears, but only a few of which are engaged at any one time. The HPR transmission, on the other hand, uses a double pinion gear with many teeth engaged simultaneously. The tooth shape is precisely coordinated to achieve maximum surface pressure. This allows a lot of power to be transferred to a small number of parts.

The advantages are obvious: an extremely compact design, fewer parts, less power loss, and highly efficient operation. Because the transmission transmits power so directly, the motor can operate at lower speeds, which in turn leads to less wear and, above all, a significant reduction in noise. This direct response is also the key to the often-praised natural riding feel, as the motor assistance can be precisely and instantaneously adapted to the riding style.

The system around it: batteries, display, etc.

The HPR60 system naturally includes other components:

Batteries: There are new options with 290 Wh (approx. 1.460 g) and 580 Wh (approx. 2.695 g). The familiar 360 Wh battery (approx. 1.835 g) also remains in the range.

Range extenders: A compact 160 Wh, 960-gram auxiliary battery that looks like a small water bottle and can be attached using a Fidlock mount or in certified bottle cages. Clever: It can also power the HPR60 independently and features intelligent charging logic when combined with the main battery.



Display: A new feature is a high-resolution color display that integrates seamlessly into the top tube and is easy to read even in direct sunlight. It offers various indicators, Bluetooth connectivity to the TQ app, and is compatible with ANT+ bike computers.



remote: A minimalist two-button unit on the handlebars is used to select the riding modes (Eco, Mid, High) and the walk assist. Clean button operation, no unnecessary gimmicks.

App & Software: Motor parameters such as peak power, level of assistance and pedal response can be individually adjusted using the TQ app.

The HPR60 on the trail: Whispering instead of hissing

The HPR50 was already a quiet runner, but the HPR60 takes it up a notch. In most situations, the motor isn't just quiet, it's inaudible. Even the rolling noise of the tires on asphalt is usually louder. Only during longer, intense uphill rides at a high cadence can a hum be heard, but it remains extremely subtle.

The riding experience? "Built-in tailwind" probably sums it up best. The motor doesn't push aggressively, nor does it pull noticeably, but rather supports the natural pedaling motion so subtly that you simply feel strong and fit. This is a world of difference from many other systems, even in the light-assist segment. However, you also have to be prepared to put in more work yourself. If you expect to climb the steepest ramps with ease, the HPR60 is probably not for you. This is about the experience, the scenery, and the feeling of traveling under your own power – just a little bit easier.

In terms of range, with the small 290 Wh battery and a system weight of around 83-84 kg (rider plus gear) and medium assistance (approx. 200 watts of motor power and approx. 200 watts of rider power), we achieved around 1000 meters of elevation gain. That's a solid value for such a small battery. Thermal stability also seems to be good: Even after riding almost empty the battery in one go, the motor showed no signs of overheating or reduced performance and was only lukewarm.

Who is the TQ HPR60 the right companion for?

TQ itself says the HPR60 is for sporty bikers who want to maximize their riding experience without compromising on the ride feel. It's a system for anyone who loves the look and handling of a classic "bio-bike" but desires unobtrusive, harmonious support. Those who want to maintain full control and not be "driven" by the motor will find a suitable partner here. It's suitable for almost all segments, from urban to mountain bike. However, those looking for maximum power and brutal acceleration will probably not be happy with the HPR60.