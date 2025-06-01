Cycling: Olav Kooij rounded off the Giro d'Italia perfectly for his team Visma | Lease a Bike. The Dutchman won the final stage in Rome ahead of Kaden Groves. Simon Yates celebrated the overall victory.

Kooij celebrates his second stage win

Mass sprint in Rome: At the end of the Giro d'Italia Olav Kooij (Visma | Lease a Bike) won the Sprint Royale. The Dutchman beat the Australian Caden Groves (Alpecin – Deceuninck) and the Italian Matteo Moschetti (Q36.5) behind him. Teammate Simon yates (Visma | Lease a Bike) celebrates Isaac del Toro (UAE – XRG) and Richard Carapaz (EF Education – EasyPost) took the overall victory. Lorenzo Fortunato (XDS Astana) from Italy. The points classification goes to the Dane Mads pedersen (Lidl – Trek).