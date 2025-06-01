Giro d'ItaliaCyclingroad cycling

Giro d'Italia #21: Kooij wins the final stage ahead of Groves

by

Kooij Giro

Cycling: Olav Kooij rounded off the Giro d'Italia perfectly for his team Visma | Lease a Bike. The Dutchman won the final stage in Rome ahead of Kaden Groves. Simon Yates celebrated the overall victory.

Kooij celebrates his second stage win

Mass sprint in Rome: At the end of the Giro d'Italia Olav Kooij (Visma | Lease a Bike) won the Sprint Royale. The Dutchman beat the Australian Caden Groves (Alpecin – Deceuninck) and the Italian Matteo Moschetti (Q36.5) behind him. Teammate Simon yates (Visma | Lease a Bike) celebrates Isaac del Toro (UAE – XRG) and Richard Carapaz (EF Education – EasyPost) took the overall victory. Lorenzo Fortunato (XDS Astana) from Italy. The points classification goes to the Dane Mads pedersen (Lidl – Trek).

Tags:Giro d'ItaliaNewsOlav KooijRomeSimon yates

More than Michael Behringer

Cycling with all its tactics, stage analyses, placements and forecasts are Michael Behringer's great passion. In 1996 he tracked his first Tour de France. Since then he has observed almost every race. His passion for cycling has been with him for over two decades. There is no end in sight.