The specialists from South Africa have extensive expertise when it comes to protective equipment. With the ReaFlex Hybrid Pro knee pad, they have created a protector with a feel-good factor.

Construction:

The Leatt ReaFlex Hybrid Pro features a classic sock design without annoying Velcro fasteners or straps. The protector plate, made from the brand's proprietary ReaFlex material, is permanently integrated and therefore non-removable. A silicone rubberized waistband provides support at the top, while Leatt deliberately omitted an elastic band at the bottom – which initially raises doubts, but works surprisingly well in practical testing.

An additional hardshell plate protects the front, helping to prevent sliding in the event of a fall and thus dissipating some of the impact energy. Furthermore, an additional foam protector is integrated above the main protector plate, specifically protecting against unwanted contact with the handlebars. This enhancement is only available in the Hybrid Pro version; the basic version comes without this additional protection. The back is made of breathable mesh material, with a clever cutout at the back of the knee, noticeably increasing comfort.



Protection:

The integrated ReaFlex plate complies with CE Level 1 standards. ReaFlex is a reactive gel developed by Leatt that flexibly adapts to the knee and stiffens upon impact to absorb energy. This pad offers effective, modern protection that's comfortable to wear – ideal for trail and enduro riding.

Shape:

Hardly any other protector in the test field conveys such a clear feeling of comfort as the ReaFlex Hybrid Pro, even when put on. The selected stocking material is soft, stretchy, and pleasant on the skin. Even though there are no adjustment options and no elastic waistband, the protector fits surprisingly securely in practice and doesn't slip. This is where the well-thought-out fit comes into play.

Freedom of movement:

Comfort remains high even while riding. There's no pressure or friction when pedaling, and the protector flexibly conforms to the leg. The good freedom of movement contributes to the overall very positive riding experience – the protector is barely noticeable.



Breathability:

There are minor compromises in terms of ventilation. While the back is lined with mesh material, leaving the back of the knee exposed, allowing for fresh air, the front, however, is less breathable due to the hardshell and the slightly thicker material. It can get quite warm under the protector, especially on long uphill climbs.

Robustness:

Thanks to its hardshell layer, the ReaFlex Hybrid Pro is one of the more robust models in our test field. It easily withstands both minor and serious falls. The additional foam padding above the plate provides extra protection in an often overlooked area. Overall, the protector appears very durable and resilient.