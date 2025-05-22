Product news Zipp: The US manufacturer presents two new wheelsets for road bikes and gravel bikes, the Zipp 353 NSW and 303 SW, which offer an interesting technology: From now on, you can check the air pressure in real time.

Zipp is introducing an interesting technology with two new models: The Zipp 353 NSW and 303 SW allow real-time tire pressure measurement thanks to integrated sensors. The electronics are embedded in the AXS cosmos of sister brand SRAM, which is familiar from its wireless shifting and power meters. The associated app, which displays all AXS components of the respective bike, can also access the air pressure sensors in the front and rear wheels. Compatible bike computers – such as the company's own Hammerhead models or Wahoo devices – can then display the air pressure on a dedicated data field.

What's the point of real-time air pressure measurement? First of all, it's certainly practical to be able to check the tire pressure in the app before setting off. Slight air loss is normal, especially with tubeless tires, and many cyclists have gotten into the habit of using a floor pump before every ride – even when it might not be necessary. With the air pressure sensors, you can now check the readings and then decide whether to re-inflate.

Real-time tire pressure monitoring

While riding, the system can indicate sudden or gradual air loss—for example, if air escapes from a tire after a puncture until the sealant has filled the hole. Based on the remaining pressure indicator, you can decide whether to stop and re-inflate or whether to continue—a crucial question during a race, for example. Finally, the system allows you to easily experiment with tire pressure using precise data—especially if you're riding with a power meter and can use the wattage readings to find the perfect balance between comfort and rolling resistance.

Zipp offers the new technology on two wheelsets: a redesigned version of the Zipp 353 NSW and the all-new Zipp 303 SW. The 353, with its signature Zipp "dimples" and distinctive wave profile, has been reduced from 45 mm to 30/40 mm (wave trough/wave crest) and is said to be even more stable thanks to a new carbon layup. The optimized hubs with ceramic bearings and a finely spaced freehub save 30 grams; overall, however, the wheelset has gained a good 50 grams and now weighs 1.310 grams, according to the manufacturer. The hookless rims are 29,5 mm wide and, with a 25 mm internal width, are designed for tires 30 mm and wider. However, this is a pure road bike wheelset and is not approved for gravel bikes.

Zipp 303 SW: All-rounder for road bikes and gravel bikes

Gravel, cyclocross, and road bike trails of all kinds are the specialty of the Zipp 303 SW. With an internal width of 25 mm and an external width of 33 mm, the new wheelset lies between Zipp 303s (23 / 27,5 mm) and 303XPLR S (32 / 40 mm). It can be used with tires between 30 and 44 mm wide; the 40 mm deep rims feature circular dimples for improved aerodynamics. Like the 303 XPLR, the rim of the 303 SW has a wide outer wall to protect against damage in the event of a puncture. At 1.440 grams (manufacturer's specification), the 303 SW is a good 100 grams lighter than the 303s. Both wheelsets are constructed with 20 spokes per wheel.

Naturally, the hookless wheelsets are optimized for tubeless tires, but they can also be used with tubes – but only with the included special version, which is compatible with the sensor's special valve. You also have to be careful when adding sealant in tubeless mode: This only works with a special sealant injector, which is also included.

Zipp is offering the 353 NSW for €2.900 and the 303 SW for €1.900. Both wheel sets are expected to be available in stores immediately.

www.sram.com