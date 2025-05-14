Velomotion.de is looking for reinforcements: Become part of our dedicated team!

The Velomotion team is growing, and we're looking for motivated new colleagues who share our passion for bicycles and want to advance the cycling world with us. If you enjoy working in a dynamic environment, are team-oriented, and value flexible working models, then you've come to the right place!

Our team – a great crew with a lot of team spirit

At Velomotion, we place great value on a friendly and supportive work environment. We are a dedicated community that works together on exciting projects while always keeping the fun of cycling in mind. Flexibility is a given for us – whether in the office, working from home, or with changing working hours. We want our employees to feel comfortable and be able to perform at their best.

What we're looking for

We look forward to receiving applications from people with an affinity for cycling who would like to join us in various areas:

Mechanics: For the maintenance and repair of bicycles, from e-mountain bikes to gravel bikes.

Editors: For the creation of exciting articles, tests and reports about bicycles.

content creators: For the production of photos, videos and other creative content.

organizational talent: For support in the warehouse and with the daily work in the editorial department.

If you feel this appeals to you, take a look at our job openings:

Become part of our cycling community!

If you're interested in working in an innovative and friendly team with a strong sense of team spirit and turning your passion for bicycles into a career, we look forward to receiving your application. Together, we can make the cycling world even better!

We are looking forward to you!

Your Velomotion team