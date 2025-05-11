Test / MTB: The market for full-face helmets is broad, and with the Ravage, Uvex is positioning a model that is particularly aimed at price-conscious mountain bikers in the gravity segment – ​​downhill, enduro, and bike park. Their expectations: solid protection, an attractive appearance, and an attractive price point.

Uvex Ravage: Key data

Price: 129,95 Euros

Weight: from 810 g

To dye: desert – black matt | moss green – black matt | black matt – rhino

Size: 52-55cm | 56-59cm | 60-63cm

Certification: ASTM F1952

Design and feel: First check

From the very first glance, the Uvex Ravage presents itself with modern, dynamic lines. The "matte black grey" color scheme of the test model underscores a high-quality, yet subtly sporty look. Uvex is aiming for an aesthetic that can hold its own in the current mountain bike context. The workmanship leaves a solid impression and leaves no room for criticism.

Safety aspects and technical equipment

The Uvex Ravage comes with the required certifications for its intended use in gravity sports. In addition to the basic EN 1078 standard for bicycle helmets, it is primarily the US downhill standard ASTM F1952 that ensures the necessary confidence on demanding descents. The construction is based on the in-mold process, in which the EPS inner shell and polycarbonate outer shell are directly bonded – an established standard for an optimized weight-to-stability ratio.

The functional features include an adjustable visor with ample space for goggles, as well as a double D-ring closure. The latter is considered a benchmark in terms of safety in the downhill sector and reliably prevents accidental opening. The inner padding is removable for cleaning—an important aspect for long-term hygiene.

Notably, the lack of an explicit system for reducing rotational forces, such as MIPS, is a notable feature. This decision by Uvex is likely primarily due to price. On the other hand, the lack of an additional layer may have a positive effect on weight and ventilation. The individual weighting of this aspect is left to the buyer.

High comfort and good ventilation

During multi-day alpine testing, the Uvex Ravage demonstrated excellent comfort characteristics. The helmet offered a firm, secure fit without any noticeable pressure points. The padding feels comfortable. An important note regarding fit: The basic shape of the Ravage is rather elongated. Pilots with a rounder head shape should therefore definitely try it on before purchasing to ensure a good fit.

The Ravage's ventilation is impressive for a full-face helmet in this price segment. Strategically placed vents on the front, top, and rear, supported by internal channels, allow for noticeable air circulation. Even in higher temperatures or during sweaty uphill sections on an e-MTB, excessive heat buildup was effectively avoided. The ventilation performance is certainly comparable to that of more expensive helmet designs. It's obvious that the aforementioned omission of an additional MIPS inlay could have a positive impact on unobstructed airflow.

Competitive weight and strong price

In terms of weight, the Uvex Ravage ranks among comparable full-face helmets certified according to ASTM F1952. It doesn't generate excessive strain during riding and doesn't noticeably restrict dynamic freedom of movement on the trail. The exact values ​​naturally vary depending on the helmet size. Our test sample in size 56-59 cm weighed 926 g.

In our test, the Uvex Ravage proves to be a full-face mountain bike helmet that impresses with its coherent overall concept. Positive highlights include the attractive design, good comfort (for a suitable, rather elongated head shape), and effective ventilation. ASTM F1952 certification underscores its suitability for tough off-road use. The lack of a MIPS system is a factor that must be considered in the individual purchasing decision, but can also have its advantages.