Uvex children's helmets 2025: With many new models for children and teenagers, uvex is gearing up for the 2025 cycling season. Here are the highlights for use on balance bikes and downhill bikes.

There's no question that children and teenagers should wear helmets – protection is even more important for them than for adults. Very young children fall over more often anyway, and their parents can't rely on this always happening without serious injuries. In their teens, on the other hand, kids are easily distracted and not always aware of the risks of road traffic. And anyone who has worn a helmet since childhood will stick to the habit even as an experienced cyclist – better safe than sorry.

Uvex children's helmets 2025: Large program for little bikers

The Uvex 2025 children's helmets demonstrate how to introduce youngsters to cycling helmets in a sustainable way. The following selection of models represents only a portion of the complete range. With a child-friendly or youth-friendly design, high levels of comfort, and modern safety features tailored to different age groups and areas of use, all of these helmets can be recommended, especially since they are also quite affordable.

Uvex React jr. MIPS (99,95 euros)

With the Uvex React jr. MIPS The helmet specialist offers a very affordable MTB helmet considering its high level of protection. The MIPS shell inside the helmet, which reduces rotational head movement in the event of an impact, is otherwise only found in significantly more expensive models. The helmet also features optimal temple protection; the back extends far down the neck, thus ensuring a high level of overall safety while biking.

The Monomatic closure allows for one-handed opening, and an adjustable headband simplifies the adjustment of the one-size-fits-all model (head circumference 652-56 cm). Despite the affordable price, Uvex also offers the React jr. MIPS in six color variations.

Uvex Kid 2 cc (44,95 Euro)

Whether unicorns, planets or cute animals: Behind the cheerful toddler look of the Uvex Kid 2 cc It offers a high level of safety – in a child seat, in a trailer, or even on the saddle. A typical feature of helmets designed for very young children is the visor integrated into the outer shell, which protects the face in the event of a forward fall. The helmet is flat at the back so that it doesn't push the head forward in a child seat or trailer.

The helmet, which fits a head circumference of 42 to 56 cm, can also be equipped with a rear light, which is of course very practical. This makes the child clearly visible from behind on a balance bike or toy bike without StVZO (German Road Traffic Licensing Regulations) equipment. The chin strap is padded and has good adjustment options to ensure a comfortable fit. This is an important detail, as an uncomfortable helmet is reluctant to wear, and even the youngest children aren't necessarily yet aware of its necessity...

In any case, the five decorative variations will bring joy to the little ones and will definitely increase their acceptance.

Uvex Hlmt 4 cc (69,95 Euro)

As a helmet for active kids comes the Uvex Hlmt 4 cc in the classic skater look. In addition to this model in olive and matte blue, there is also a version in four shiny designs, the Hlmt 4 for 59,95 euros. Uvex also offers a Hlmt 4 Reflexx It features reflective details and can be embellished with reflective stickers. The reflective version comes with a click-on LED rear light.

First of all, it's worth noting that this helmet is already available in two sizes – 51-55 cm and 55-58 cm. This allows the manufacturer to cover a wide range of ages, including adults, which is certainly a good idea given the classic design. Ten vents ensure optimal ventilation, which isn't necessarily common in helmets of this type. Despite its solid construction with a polycarbonate outer shell, the helmet is actually quite lightweight – the manufacturer states a weight of 260 grams.

In addition to the adjustable headband, this model features a one-handed ratchet closure for fine adjustment. This ensures the padded chin strap never feels too tight. The shape of the helmet shell makes this youthful Uvex helmet suitable for a wide variety of activities: The wide, rearward-facing visor provides optimal protection for roller skating, where you might tip backward; its low weight and good ventilation are very comfortable for low-speed disciplines like skateboarding.

Uvex Oyo Style (59,95 euros)

Even small children who are not yet necessarily riding a bike or balance bike need protection – for example, in a child seat or cargo bike. Uvex has developed the Oyo , which, remarkably, is already available in two sizes (45-50 cm / 50-54 cm). And, of course, there are six decorative variations featuring animals, flowers, and funny monsters.

Above all, the manufacturer has integrated interesting comfort and safety features. A visor, temple guards, and a low rear section protect the head in the event of a fall in any direction. A large, soft pad can be attached to the rear, which dampens vibrations in the seat and prevents sliding back and forth on the backrest or headrest. An LED rear light can also be attached for children who are already riding independently.

The one-handed ratchet closure allows for fine adjustment of the padded chin strap, and the helmet can be optimally adjusted using the adjustable head ring. At 230 grams, the manufacturer says the Oyo is also quite lightweight.

www.uvex-sports.com