Win the Uebler X21 S bike rack and the B1 rear box in a set

Giveaway: If you're looking for a clever transport solution for bikes and additional luggage, you can't beat the German quality manufacturer Uebler. With the X21 S bike rack and the complementary B1 rear box, Uebler offers a particularly flexible combination for active families, weekenders, and vacationers. We're giving away a set consisting of the Uebler X21 S bike rack and the B1 rear box.

Uebler X21 S: Compact, lightweight and extremely user-friendly

The Uebler X21 S bike rack is one of the most popular models in Uebler's portfolio – and for good reason. The rack sets standards in terms of weight, handling, and safety. At just around 13 kg, the X21 S is one of the lightest premium bike racks on the market. This not only makes it easier to mount on the trailer hitch, but also to store when not in use. When folded, the rack measures just 61 x 20 x 60 cm – ideal for storage in the trunk or small basement spaces.

Thanks to the innovative quick-release system, the X21 S can be securely attached to the trailer hitch in just a few seconds – without any tools. The carrier accommodates two bicycles (including e-bikes) with a maximum total weight of 60 kg. Removable spacers with anti-theft protection, a lockable carrier, and a practical folding mechanism for access to the trunk complete the package.

Particularly noteworthy is the excellent workmanship, typical of Uebler products "Made in Germany." The X21 S is not only TÜV-certified but also meets the highest standards of stability and durability.

Uebler B1 rear box: More storage space in seconds

The clever addition to the X21 S is the new B1 rear box from Uebler. It transforms the bike rack into a spacious transport box in no time at all: With a load volume of approximately 300 liters, the B1 offers ample space for camping gear, sports equipment, or vacation luggage. The box attaches quickly and securely to the X21 S. An additional fastening system ensures a stable connection, even on longer journeys or at higher speeds. The robust plastic reliably protects the contents from rain, dirt, and theft. The box is lockable, making it ideal for valuable luggage. The B1 rear box blends harmoniously into the vehicle's exterior and appears significantly more premium than many alternative roof boxes or retrofit solutions. Another advantage: Because it is mounted at the rear, the vehicle's aerodynamics are largely preserved – resulting in noticeable fuel savings compared to roof boxes.

Win the Uebler X21 S bike rack and the B1 rear box in a set