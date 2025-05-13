Storck News 2025: To mark its 30th anniversary, Storck Bicycle GmbH is redesigning its online shop, which now offers a significantly improved (shopping) experience. What has changed at the lightweight manufacturer, which switched to direct sales a few years ago but still maintains its own flagship stores in key locations?

Anyone visiting the new Storck website will immediately notice the clear presentation of the numerous models – 13 bikes are listed under "Road Bike" alone, including the Aero3 triathlon bike and the last remaining racer with rim brakes, the Aernario.2. Each model is provided with one or two prices: the price of the model shown, and the cost of the cheapest version of the respective model.

Let us take as an example the Storck Fascenario.4, available at a base price of €3.099. Storck offers the bike in three frame variants: Platinum, Pro, and Comp, each of which can be completed with different groupsets and wheelsets. By limiting the possible combinations, harmonious complete bikes are created in which all three components are of a uniform quality level. The top-of-the-line Storck Fascenario.4 Platinum model, for example, is offered exclusively with Shimano Dura-Ace Di2; it can be ordered with either the 1100 mm version of the DT Swiss PRC 35 or Storck's own Zeitjäger wheelset with a 45 mm deep rim.

At the other end of the price list is the Storck Fascenario.4 Comp with mechanical Shimano 105 and aluminum wheelset from DT Swiss. This model comes in at the aforementioned base price, which is just over a third of the price of the top model. The frame can also be equipped with Shimano Ultegra or SRAM Force; depending on the wheels, the racer then costs around €4.500.

Gravel bikes like the Storck Grix.2 and e-gravel bikes offer numerous customization options; with most MTBs and e-bikes, however, standard configurations make the selection easier. Thanks to the cooperation with MadeOne, the Frankfurt-based specialist for custom paint jobs, the possibilities are virtually endless. Anyone who wants their Storck frame in something other than black, blue, or silver can let their creativity run wild.

The redesigned website naturally offers even more categories, including parts, accessories, and wheels. The Storck website also showcases cycling with videos and images – fans of the brand and anyone who wants to become one will find something to their liking here.

www.storck-bikes.com