The Knee Guards Soldier from Scott stand out with their minimalist sock-style design and impress in the test with their good freedom of movement.

Construction

The Soldier knee pad features a simple sock-like design that's easy to put on and sits comfortably on the leg. A removable D3O protector provides the necessary protection. The elastic cuffs feature silicone prints to prevent slipping – with success, as demonstrated in field tests. The protector itself features ventilation openings, as does the abrasion-resistant front section. This ensures the pad remains pleasantly ventilated, even on longer tours.

Protection

The Soldier offers protection according to the EN1621-1 Level 1 standard. It features a D3O LP1 plate that covers both the knee and the upper part of the shin. The protection provided is absolutely sufficient for trail and enduro use with a relatively low risk of falls.

Fitting

In terms of comfort, the Soldier scores highly across the board. The protector fits comfortably snug without pinching and doesn't interfere with pedaling. It stayed reliably in place even on longer test rides.

Movement

A real highlight of the protector is its freedom of movement. The soft D3O material adapts perfectly to the knee and allows unrestricted pedaling without feeling stiff or restrictive.

With an upper leg circumference of 50cm and a lower leg circumference of 37cm, the tested size M fits perfectly.

breathability

In summer temperatures, the Soldier showed its strengths: no heat buildup, no excessive sweating. The combination of a breathable front and ventilated protector works well and ensures a comfortable climate under the protector.

robustness

Although the front section is covered with an abrasion-resistant material, the Soldier isn't designed for frequent crashes or tough downhill riding. The materials could be stressed and fatigued over time with repeated crashes.

Protection 70% Fitting 90% Movement 90% breathability 90% robustness 70%

Information about D3O

D3O is an innovative shock-absorbing material characterized by a special property: It is soft and flexible in its normal state, but instantly hardens upon sudden force to absorb and disperse the energy of an impact. It then returns to its original flexible state. This so-called non-Newtonian fluid is primarily used where protection while allowing freedom of movement is required – for example, in sports, motorcycle gear, or even military protective equipment.

D3O was developed in the early 2000s by British designer Richard Palmer. The material was brought to market by his company D3O Lab and first gained widespread recognition at the 2006 Winter Olympics in Turin, where it was used in the skiwear of British athletes. Since then, D3O has established itself in numerous areas, including protective clothing, helmets, smartphone cases, and work safety products. The special combination of flexibility and protective effect makes the material unique and versatile to this day.