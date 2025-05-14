Product news: Northern California-based brand Ritchey is entering the platform pedal category with the new Comp Bigfoot Pedal. Crafted from reinforced nylon, the concave flat pedals are designed to combine control, confidence, and pedaling efficiency in a lightweight design.

Ritchey underscores the legacy of the legendary Bigfoot with its entry into the platform pedal category: the new Comp Bigfoot Pedal. With the Bigfoot Pedal, the Northern Californian brand Ritchey presents a flat pedal that aims to combine control, confidence, and pedaling efficiency in a lightweight design. The American brand's ambitions are underscored by the weight of just 360 grams per pair. Despite their low weight, the reinforced nylon pedals are said to be robust.

Equipped with chromoly steel axles and a wide, concave platform (105 x 108,5 mm) with a depth of 18,5 mm, the pedals promise a good and secure foot position. Nine replaceable and adjustable anti-slip pins on each pedal surface guarantee optimal grip. A ball-bearing inner bearing and a sealed outer bearing protect the inner bearings from dirt. The pedals are currently available in BA Black, with Mojave Sand coming in the second half of the year.

Price: € 44,90

Web: www.ritcheylogic.com