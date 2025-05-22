Product news

Half-shell helmets for trail rides or enduro descents: Ride Concepts expands portfolio with mountain bike helmets

Product news: Ride Concepts develops high-quality mountain bike shoes for demanding riders. From trail to all-mountain to gravity, the brand has built a large fan base over many years with its products. Now the company is taking another major step and expanding its portfolio to include mountain bike helmets. The Deploy and Dissent models are half-shell helmets for all-day trail rides or full-throttle enduro descents.

Deploy

The Deploy MTB helmet is designed for riders who enjoy singletrack and backcountry riding. Lightweight and breathable without compromising on protection, the Ride Concepts Deploy is designed for XC and trail riders who cover long distances and need confidence on challenging terrain.

Key Features:

  • Flow-thru ventilation with 16 large inlet and outlet openings
  • In-mold EPS construction with full polycarbonate cover
  • Continuous edge protection for additional durability
  • MIPS Evolve Core system to reduce rotational energy in the event of a crash
  • Multi-adjustable visor with goggle holder
  • FS2 micro-adjustment system for a customized fit
  • High-quality moisture-wicking padding and reflective webbing

Price: 140,00 EUR

Ride Concepts Dissent

The Dissent is Ride Concepts' new high-performance helmet for enduro, all-mountain, and gravity riders. Its robust four-component shell with extended polycarbonate coverage, oversized vents, and goggle-friendly features make it the ideal companion for bike parks, races, and every downhill ride.

Key Features:

  • Robust 4-component shell with in-mold EPS and 15 extra-large ventilation openings
  • Continuous polycarbonate hard shell in the lower area
  • MIPS Evolve Core rotational energy management
  • FS6 micro-adjustment system integrated into the shell
  • Fidlock magnetic closure for quick, secure closure
  • Quick-release strap adjusters and reflective polyester fabric
  • X-Static XT2 comfort pad
  • Multi-adjustable visor with goggle holder

Price: 190,00 EUR

Web: www.rideconcepts.com

