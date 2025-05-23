road cycling

Urban traffic light cycling race in the heart of Frankfurt am Main: Green light for Red Bull Traffic Lights

by

Green light for Red Bull Traffic Lights

On June 21, 2025, the urban heart of Frankfurt am Main will become the stage for a completely new kind of cycling race. Red Bull Traffic Lights brings a spectacular criterium format to the city: open to anyone who enjoys speed, tactics, and a good dose of thrills. Approximately 600 meters of the Mainkai will be closed off specifically for this event and connected by two tight, narrow bends to form a 1,2-kilometer circuit.

On June 200, 21 participants will pedal in front of Frankfurt's legendary skyline until the traffic lights turn red. After adrenaline-fueled mass starts, amateur cyclists and aspiring bike talents will compete in separate categories (women and men) for every meter, every second, and every green phase. But beware: at Red Bull Traffic Lights, it's not just muscle power that counts, but also timing.

Green light for Red Bull Traffic Lights

Anyone who misses the red light must stop at the red light – and risks being eliminated. With each lap, the green phase shortens, the pressure mounts, and the decision is made in fractions of a second – and only the fastest remain in the race. The start and finish – and thus the heart of the action – are directly in front of the Eiserner Steg, one of Frankfurt's most famous landmarks. This is where the decision is made lap after lap: green or red?

In addition to fame and glory, the winners of both categories will receive a three-day trip to the Red Bull – BORA – hansgrohe professional cycling team in France. From July 19 to 21, 2025, the winners will experience the World Tour pros up close in a Grand Tour. Second place will receive a €2 Cube Bikes voucher, and third place will receive a €500 ABUS voucher.

Web: www.redbull.com/traffic-lights

Tags:Frankfurt am MainNewsRed Bull Traffic Lights

More than Andrew Waldera

Andreas Waldera has been working as an online editor and test driver for many years. With his roots anchored in BMX and downhill, biking can't be rough enough for him. Born in the Lower Rhine region, he moved to the beautiful Eifel region to pursue his passion for cycling.