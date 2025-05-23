Green light for Red Bull Traffic Lights

On June 21, 2025, the urban heart of Frankfurt am Main will become the stage for a completely new kind of cycling race. Red Bull Traffic Lights brings a spectacular criterium format to the city: open to anyone who enjoys speed, tactics, and a good dose of thrills. Approximately 600 meters of the Mainkai will be closed off specifically for this event and connected by two tight, narrow bends to form a 1,2-kilometer circuit.

On June 200, 21 participants will pedal in front of Frankfurt's legendary skyline until the traffic lights turn red. After adrenaline-fueled mass starts, amateur cyclists and aspiring bike talents will compete in separate categories (women and men) for every meter, every second, and every green phase. But beware: at Red Bull Traffic Lights, it's not just muscle power that counts, but also timing.

Anyone who misses the red light must stop at the red light – and risks being eliminated. With each lap, the green phase shortens, the pressure mounts, and the decision is made in fractions of a second – and only the fastest remain in the race. The start and finish – and thus the heart of the action – are directly in front of the Eiserner Steg, one of Frankfurt's most famous landmarks. This is where the decision is made lap after lap: green or red?

In addition to fame and glory, the winners of both categories will receive a three-day trip to the Red Bull – BORA – hansgrohe professional cycling team in France. From July 19 to 21, 2025, the winners will experience the World Tour pros up close in a Grand Tour. Second place will receive a €2 Cube Bikes voucher, and third place will receive a €500 ABUS voucher.

