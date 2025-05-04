Cycling: Remco Evenepoel won the final time trial of the Tour de Romandie. The world champion, in a race against the clock, left his opponents no chance in Geneva. However, due to his time lag, it was still not enough for the overall victory, which went to Joao Almeida.

Evenepoel wins confidently

In the fight against the clock, the world champion is hard to beat: Remco Evenepoel (Soudal – Quick-Step) won the 17,1-kilometer time trial in Geneva at the conclusion of the Tour de Romandie. The Belgian was 12 and 18 seconds faster than the Portuguese on the slightly undulating course. Joao almeida (UAE – XRG) and the Italian Alberto Bettiol (XDS Astana). Almeida thus wins the Tour de Romandie. Joining him on the podium are lenny martinez (Bahrain – Victorious) and Jay Vine (UAE – XRG).

Tour de Romandie: Six stage winners

The 78th edition of the Tour de Romandie began on Tuesday with a victory by samuel watson (Ineos Grenadiers) in the prologue in Saint-Imier. During the course of the week, his compatriot Matthew Brennan (Visma | Lease a Bike), the Italian Lorenzo Fortunato (XDS Astana), the Australian Jay Vine (UAE – XRG) and the Frenchman lenny martinez (Bahrain – Victorious) are happy about daily victories.