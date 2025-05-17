Giro d'ItaliaCyclingroad cycling

Giro d'Italia #8: Luke Plapp wins as a soloist in Castelraimondo

Cycling: Luke Plapp won the eighth stage of the Giro d'Italia. The Australian was the strongest man in a large breakaway group and ultimately won solo in Castelraimondo.

Plapp leaves them all standing

As expected, the breakaway riders prevailed on the eighth stage of the Giro d'Italia. After 197 kilometers from Giulianova to Castelraimondo, Luke Plop (Jayco – AIUla) celebrated his first Grand Tour victory. The Australian was part of the large breakaway group around the German George Steinhauser (EF Education – EasyPost) and was able to pull away decisively on the way to the mountain classification in Montelago. Second place went to wilco kelderman (Visma | Lease a Bike) from the Netherlands ahead of the Italian Diego Ulissi (XDS Astana), who thus takes over the pink jersey. Tomorrow will see an exciting section with several kilometers of gravel.

