Cycling: Juan Ayuso won the seventh stage of the Giro d'Italia, the first mountain finish. The Spaniard won with a late attack ahead of his teammate Isaac del Toro. However, Primoz Roglic is the new overall leader.

Ayuso takes time away from Roglic

The first small mountain finish of the Giro d'Italia goes to Juan Ayuso (UAE – XRG). The Spaniard crossed the finish line after 168 kilometers from Castel di Sangro to Tagliacozzo ahead of his teammate Isaac del Toro (UAE – XRG) from Mexico and the Colombian Egan Bernal (Ineos Grenadiers). There were no major selections for a long time in the final climb. Only in the last steep section did the finale of Julius Ciccone (Lidl-Trek) opened the gap. But the Italian couldn't get away. Then Ayuso pulled ahead and the gap opened up. Primois Roglic (RB – Bora – hansgrohe) had his team working hard all day, but couldn't accelerate at the crucial moment. However, the Slovenian managed to secure fourth place, just four seconds behind. He thus takes over the pink jersey from Mads pedersen (Lidl – Trek).

Bardet and Gaudu in bad luck

Didn't have a good day david gaudu (Groupama – FDJ) and Romain Bardet (Picnic PostNL). The two French riders crashed before the start of the final climb and had to expend considerable effort to rejoin the peloton. Tomorrow's stage will take the riders 197 kilometers from Giulianova to Castelraimondo. Since the section is likely too difficult for the sprinters and too easy for the general classification riders, the breakaway riders could seize their chance for the stage victory tomorrow.