Cycling: Kaden Groves won the sixth and longest stage of the Giro d'Italia. The Australian comfortably prevailed in a sprint ahead of Milan Fretin. No time gaps were established, and no points were awarded, as the stage was canceled due to a mass crash.

Groves wins, four riders give up

Finally it worked for him: Caden Groves (Alpecin – Deceuninck) won the sixth stage of the Giro d'Italia. In front of the Belgian Milan Fretin (Cofidis) and the French Paul Magnier (Soudal – Quick-Step) the Australian was able to prevail with great confidence. Bad luck Olav Kooij (Visma | Lease a Bike), who was trapped at the crucial moment and thus had no chance of victory. The German can be happy Max Kanter (XDS – Astana) over fourth place. Only shortly before the finish were the two escapees Enzo Paleni (Groupama – FDJ) and Taco van der Hoorn (Intermarché – Wanty) was taken out of the peloton. The stage had previously been overshadowed by a massive mass crash that left at least four riders stranded. Giro d'Italia boss Mauro Vegni even neutralized the race.

Tomorrow: First mountain finish

The bunch sprint hit the Raubling racing team particularly hard. Jay Hindley (RB – Bora – hansgrohe) the captain’s assistant had to leave the tour. Yuri Hollman (Alpecin – Deceuninck), DionSmith (Intermarché – Wanty) and Alessandro Pinarello (VF Group – Bardiani CSF – Faizanè) had to withdraw due to injury. They will therefore no longer be at the start tomorrow when the Giro d'Italia reaches the mountains. The 168-kilometer route from Castel di Sangro to Tagliacozzo is 11,9 kilometers uphill to the mountain resort of Marsia, with an average gradient of 5,6 percent. The final 2,6 kilometers are particularly challenging, with a 9,1 percent gradient.