Cycling: Mads Pedersen is the king of the Giro d'Italia. The Dane also won the fifth stage of the Tour of Italy today, bringing his tally to three.

Pedersen wins in pink

Winning a stage in the leader's jersey is something very special. Mads pedersen (Lidl – Trek) achieved this today. The Dane won the fifth stage of the Giro d'Italia, covering 151 kilometers from Ceglie Messapica to Matera. This is his third stage win, having already celebrated on days one and three. And once again, he was able to keep his teammate Mathias Vacek (Lidl – Trek) for this. The Czech rider's outstanding work played a key role in this victory. Alongside Pedersen – who further extended his lead in the overall standings with this victory – the Italians are on the podium. Edoardo Zambanini (Bahrain – Victorious) and the Brit thomas pidcock (Q36.5).