Cycling: Casper van Uden won the fourth stage of the Giro d'Italia. The Dutchman surprisingly won the bunch sprint in Lecce.

Van Uden defeats Kooij

With a huge surprise, the Giro d'Italia has reached Italian soil. Casper van Uden (Picnic – PostNL) has won the bunch sprint in Lecce Olav Kooij (Visma | Lease a Bike) and Maikel Zijlaard (Tudor). Behind the all-Dutch podium, the Dane Mads pedersen (Lidl – Trek) in fourth place. The winner of the first and third stages thus defends the pink jersey. Max Kanter (XDS – Astana) sprinted to a remarkable fifth place.