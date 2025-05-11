Cycling: With another strong team performance, Mads Pedersen reclaimed the pink jersey. The Dane won the third stage of the Giro d'Italia ahead of Corbin Strong and Orluis Aular.

Pedersen celebrates second stage win

Mads pedersen (Lidl – Trek) has struck again. After the first stage, the Dane also won the third in a sprint from a decimated peloton. After 160 kilometers with start and finish in Vlorë, the former world champion was able to narrowly beat the New Zealander. Corbin Strong (Israel – Premier Tech) and Orluis Aular (Movistar). This not only extends his lead in the points standings, but also reclaims the Maglia Rosa.

The Giro d'Italia enters its rest day

The Giro d'Italia peloton is saying goodbye to Albania after just three days for a rest day. The Tour of Italy continues at home on Tuesday. The 189-kilometer race from Alberobello to Lecce is expected to be a classic bunch sprint, as the day's only climb is already at the start of the race.