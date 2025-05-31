Cycling: A spectacular stage decided the Giro d'Italia today. Simon Yates claimed the pink jersey with a courageous attack on the Colle delle Finestre and is now on the verge of the overall Giro victory. Thus, he celebrates the greatest success of his career at the scene of his greatest defeat. The stage win goes to Chris Harper.

Yates writes beautiful story

It has been seven years since Simon yates (Visma | Lease a Bike) lost the Giro d'Italia to Chris Froome on the Colle delle Finestre. He collapsed and experienced the worst day of his career. Today, he can finally put this severe trauma behind him. The Briton presented himself in absolute top form on the said climb and left all his competitors standing with his attack. While Richard Carapaz (EF Education – EasyPost) and Isaac del Toro (UAE – XRG), he was able to maintain his lead thanks to his relay station wout van aert (Visma | Lease a Bike) continues to expand. The day's victory on the 205-kilometer section from Verrès to Sestrière, however, goes to --Chris Harper (Jayco AlUla). The Australian was initially part of a large breakaway group, but left all his companions behind at the Colle delle Finestre. This marked his first Grand Tour victory and the biggest win of his career.

Carapaz tests del Toro – and he ignores Yates

The 31-man escape group around wout van aert (Visma | Lease a Bike), Mads pedersen (Lidl-Trek), bilbao hair (Bahrain – Victorious) and Kim Heiduk (Ineos Grenadiers) had a lead of over ten minutes at the foot of the Colle delle Finestre. Team EF Education – EasyPost rode at full speed into the Colle delle Finestre in the main field. Captain Richard Carapaz (EF Education – EasyPost) attacked as soon as his last helper dropped out of the lead. But the overall leader Isaac del Toro (UAE – XRG) could not be shaken off. A little later, Simon yates (Visma | Lease a Bike) and then even pulled away decisively. Del Toro had previously matched every attack by Carapaz, but didn't react when Yates went on the offensive. When Yates' lead exceeded two minutes and the Briton was thus virtually in the pink jersey, the two became so resigned that the gap grew ever larger.

Isaac del Toro pays the price

For almost three weeks Isaac del Toro (UAE – XRG) the star of the Tour of Italy. Today, the Mexican had to pay a high price. The 21-year-old lost the Giro d'Italia possibly not because of weakness, but because of tactical incompetence and personal differences with Richard Carapaz (EF Education – EasyPost). After countering every attack from his Ecuadorian opponent at the Colle delle Finestre, he let the already trailing Simon yates (Visma | Lease a Bike) not only managed to catch up, but even pulled away. He then shifted the entire responsibility to Carapaz, without realizing that his pink jersey could be in danger. At the same time, he probably hoped that his teammates would be able to catch up. But that wasn't the case. The gap grew ever larger. Finally, del Toro resigned completely when Carapaz also refused to lead. Isaac del Toro (UAE – XRG) suffered a painful defeat early in his career from which he will learn.

The defeat of Isaac del Toro and Richard Carapaz led by Simón Yates, who took part in the Giro de Italy and the dos. Estrategia magistral del Visma.pic.twitter.com/liABGhH8Eo — Alfonso Hernández (@AlfonsoH) May 31, 2025