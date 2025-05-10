Cycling: Joshua Tarling won the time trial and thus the second stage of the Giro d'Italia. The Briton was the fastest man on the 13,7-kilometer course, which starts and finishes in Tirana. Primoz Roglic is the new wearer of the pink jersey.

Tarling races to stage victory in time trial

The 13,7-kilometer individual time trial with start and finish in the Albanian capital Tirana goes to Joshua Tarling (Ineos Grenadiers). With a lead of one and three seconds respectively, the Briton was able to secure Primois Roglic (RB – Bora – hansgrohe) and Jay Vine (UAE – XRG). Primoz Roglic takes over the Maglia Rosa. Yesterday's stage winner Mads pedersen (Lidl – Trek) has to give up the leader’s jersey after just one day. Juan Ayuso (UAE – XRG) is 16 seconds behind after two stages.

No sprint in Vlorë?

Tomorrow, the Giro d'Italia will contest its final stage in Albania. On the 160-kilometer stage, starting and finishing in Vlorë, the mountain-savvy sprinters will once again be in demand. The Qafa e Llogarase will be climbed 38 kilometers from the finish. It belongs to the second category and, at 10,5 kilometers, has an average gradient of 7,5 percent. It is questionable whether Mads pedersen (Lidl – Trek) and wout van aert (Visma | Lease a Bike) like yesterday will sprint to victory here.