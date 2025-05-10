Giro d'ItaliaCyclingroad cycling

Giro d'Italia #2: Tarling wins the time trial in Tirana

by

Giro d'Italia Albania Time Trial Tirana

Cycling: Joshua Tarling won the time trial and thus the second stage of the Giro d'Italia. The Briton was the fastest man on the 13,7-kilometer course, which starts and finishes in Tirana. Primoz Roglic is the new wearer of the pink jersey.

Giro d'Italia Time Trial Tirana

Tarling races to stage victory in time trial

The 13,7-kilometer individual time trial with start and finish in the Albanian capital Tirana goes to Joshua Tarling (Ineos Grenadiers). With a lead of one and three seconds respectively, the Briton was able to secure Primois Roglic (RB – Bora – hansgrohe) and  Jay Vine (UAE – XRG). Primoz Roglic takes over the Maglia Rosa. Yesterday's stage winner Mads pedersen (Lidl – Trek) has to give up the leader’s jersey after just one day. Juan Ayuso (UAE – XRG) is 16 seconds behind after two stages.

No sprint in Vlorë?

Tomorrow, the Giro d'Italia will contest its final stage in Albania. On the 160-kilometer stage, starting and finishing in Vlorë, the mountain-savvy sprinters will once again be in demand. The Qafa e Llogarase will be climbed 38 kilometers from the finish. It belongs to the second category and, at 10,5 kilometers, has an average gradient of 7,5 percent. It is questionable whether Mads pedersen (Lidl – Trek) and wout van aert (Visma | Lease a Bike) like yesterday will sprint to victory here.

Tags:Giro d'ItaliaJoshua TarlingMads pedersenNewswout van aertTime trial

More than Michael Behringer

Cycling with all its tactics, stage analyses, placements and forecasts are Michael Behringer's great passion. In 1996 he tracked his first Tour de France. Since then he has observed almost every race. His passion for cycling has been with him for over two decades. There is no end in sight.