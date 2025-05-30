Cycling: Nicolas Prodhomme won the 19th stage of the Giro d'Italia. The Frenchman was the only one of the numerous breakaway riders to stay ahead of the group of favorites. Isaac del Toro remains in the pink jersey. The race will be decided tomorrow.

Prodhomme keeps everyone at a distance

The big showdown for the overall victory and the podium of the Giro d'Italia has been postponed. On the 166-kilometer stage from Biella to Champoluc, there were no significant time gaps between the favorites. Richard Carapaz (EF Education – EasyPost) tried it and together with Isaac del Toro (UAE – XRG) up to Antagnod. The once large breakaway group was almost completely caught at the Col de Joux. Only Nicolas Prodhomme (Decathlon AG2R La Mondiale) stayed ahead of the group of favorites. The Frenchman rode solo to his first Grand Tour victory – partly because the pace kept slowing down behind him and Team UAE – XRG, with three pros, had everything under control.

Tomorrow: Showdown at Colle delle Finestre

Tomorrow, the pros will face the queen stage of the 108th Giro d'Italia. It runs 205 kilometers from Verrès to Sestrière, and includes the climb of the fearsome Colle delle Finestre. If the leader passes Isaac del Toro (UAE – XRG) also this test, the 21-year-old Mexican is on the verge of overall victory.